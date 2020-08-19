Rogue Resources Announces new Board member, creation of Board Committee focused on Québec

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO US WIRE SERVICES

François Cartier brings additional commercial and strategic experience to the Rogue Board

A new ad hoc Board Committee will support Management, to try and unlock value from the Silicon Ridge project

TORONTO, August 19, 2020 - Rogue Resources Inc. (TSX-V:RRS) ("Rogue" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that François Cartier has been appointed to the Rogue Board of Directors pending exchange approval. Mr. Cartier is a trained engineer with extensive financial and commercial experience, particularly in Quebec, including with La Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec and Hydro Québec. He began his career as a consultant in Montréal with Capgemini and after business school spent 5 years in Toronto with Direct Energy's M&A group, (working for part of that period alongside Sean Samson, Rogue's President & CEO). Mr. Cartier is fully bilingual in French and English and is a member of L'Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec.

The Company is also pleased to announce the formation of a new ad hoc committee of the Board to focus on Québec and in particular, to develop and implement a go-forward strategy for Rogue's 100%-owned Silicon Ridge Project located approximately 42 km north of Baie St. Paul, Québec.

"I am excited for François to join our Board, his expertise and experience nicely compliments our current group," said Sean Samson, President and CEO of Rogue Resources, "it has been a challenging past couple years for us in Québec and I hope that with some more focused attention we can advance our interests and try to unlock some value for the Company from our asset and investments in the province. We continue to believe that Silicon Ridge is quite valuable to the province, as a low cost producer, an example of low impact development that creates good jobs and it could play a key role in Québec's low-carbon future."

About Rogue Resources Inc.

Rogue is a mining company focused on generating positive cash flow. Not tied to any commodity, it looks at rock value and quality deposits that can withstand all stages of the commodity price cycle. The Company includes Rogue Stone selling quarried limestone for landscape applications from two operating quarries in Ontario; Rogue Quartz focused on advancing its silica/quartz business with the Snow White Project in Ontario and the Silicon Ridge Project in Québec; and Rogue Timmins with the nickel resource at Langmuir and the gold potential at Radio Hill.

For more information visit www.rogueresources.ca or contact:

+1-647-243-6581

info@rogueresources.ca

