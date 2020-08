King Global Ventures Inc. Trading Reinstatement

Toronto, August 19, 2020, King Global Ventures Inc. (KING-TSXV; US:MDLXF Frankfurt-5LM1), announces that it has been reinstated for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") effective August 19, 2020. In connection with the reinstatement, King will be convening an annual general shareholders' meeting prior to December 31, 2020 for the purposes of bringing the Company into compliance with Exchange policy 3.2, s. 4.1 with respect to holding its annual shareholders' meeting. The Company intends to announce a notice and record date for the annual general meeting next month.

