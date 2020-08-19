CBLT Closes on Sale of Northshore Gold

Burlington, August 19, 2020 - CBLT Inc. (TSXV: CBLT) ("CBLT") announces it has closed the previously announced sale of its 56% of the Northshore Gold Property Joint Venture (the "Property") to Omni Commerce Corp. ("Omni"), an unlisted reporting issuer in good standing, on substantially the same terms as previously announced. CBLT has been paid $350,000 in cash and $1,100,000 in common shares of Omni, which shares are subject to a regulatory four month hold and a voluntary escrow agreement providing for staggered releases over the next year. The previously disclosed finder's fee is now payable to arm's length persons. CBLT is now one of Omni's largest shareholders.

CBLT has been advised by Omni that Omni intends to soon close on its previously announced agreement with Balmoral Resources Ltd. ("Balmoral"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd., to purchase the remaining 44% interest in the Property. CBLT is very supportive of that agreement as it consolidates title in one owner, de-risks the project, and provides better efficiencies to develop the Property.

CBLT has also been advised by Omni that Omni has submitted a listing application to the Canadian Securities Exchange, that Omni intends to change its name to 'Ready, Set, Gold!' to better demonstrate its business focus, and that Omni intends to aggressively develop Northshore Gold immediately.

"We believe Omni's team is doing all the right things to make the company more valuable," said Peter M. Clausi, CBLT's CEO. "We are happy with our equity position which gives us passive ongoing exposure to gold and to Omni's development success. It also allows us to continue our plan to create shareholder value by continuing with strategic M&A activity, as with Northshore Gold, and by developing our Canadian mining assets. We expect to be in the field at Big Duck Lake, also in Hemlo, later this year."

