Lomiko Metals to Present at the LD 500 Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, August 19, 2020 - Lomiko Metals Inc. ("Lomiko") (TSXV:LMR)(OTCQB:LMRMF)(FSE:DH8C) is focused on the exploration and development of minerals for the new green economy such a lithium and graphite. The company is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the LD 500 investor conference on September 1, 2020 at 10:40 AM PST / 1:40 PM EST. A. Paul Gill, CEO will be presenting to a live audience.

"Initial indications are that La Loutre Graphite Property is high-quality and high-grade and thus worthy of development." stated A. Paul Gill, CEO. "The only operating graphite mine in North America is the Imerys Graphite & Carbon at Lac-des-Îles, which is 30 miles northwest of La Loutre and has operated for 30 years. It reported proven reserves of 5.2 M Tonnes at a grade of 7.42 % Cg in July 1988 before the start of production." (reference: Potentiel de la minéralisation en graphite au Québec, N'Golo Togola, MERN, page 31, Conférence Québec Mines, November 24 2016).

Graphite demand is expected to increase exponentially for the mined natural graphite materia, as more is used in the production of spherical graphite for graphite in the anode portion of Electric Vehicle Lithium-ion batteries. The near-term goals of the company are as follows:

1) Complete 100% Acquisition of the Property, currently 80% owned by Lomiko Metals.

2) Complete metallurgy and graphite characterization to confirm li-ion anode grade material.

3) Complete a Technical Report to confirm the extent of the mineralization equals or surpasses the nearby Imerys Mine, owned by international mining conglomerate.

A "technical report" means a report prepared and filed in accordance with this Instrument and Form 43-101F1 Technical Report, and includes, in summary form, all material scientific and technical information in respect of the subject property as of the effective date of the technical report;

4) Complete Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA)

A PEA means a study, other than a pre-feasibility or feasibility study, that includes an economic analysis of the potential viability of mineral resources;

Register here: https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/

"We have been waiting for this moment all year long. Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space." stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD.

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st through the 4th.

