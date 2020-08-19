VANCOUVER, August 19, 2020 - Black Tusk Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:TUSK)(Frankfurt:0NB)(OTC PINK:BTKRF) is pleased to announce that the 3D Induced Polarization Survey (IP) has been completed on the McKenzie East gold property located north of Val d'Or. The company contracted Abitibi Geophysics in Val d'Or Quebec to undertake their advanced technology OreVision® IP survey over the main target zone on the property. The survey was designed to use the most advanced geophysical applications to produce high resolution results through the thick overburden that is expected to be encountered on the property.

The IP survey lines were located within the northwest area of the McKenzie East property in order to trace possible gold-bearing structures similar those located on the McKenzie Break property located 2 kilometres west of the Black Tusk claims. A series of 1.5 kilometre long lines were tested by the IP survey, for a total of 9 kilometres. The results of the IP survey data will be processed to define anomalies, and will be combined with the results of MMI soil sample results and magnetometer surveying completed earlier this year in order to locate the best targets for diamond drilling.

Black Tusk expects to be diamond drill testing the best targets defined by the data so far obtained.

Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Grunenberg is also a Director of the Company.

About Black Tusk Resources Inc.

Black Tusk Resources is a gold-focused Canadian exploration company with operations primarily based in the world-class Abitibi greenstone belt region of Quebec. Black Tusk currently holds 100-per-cent ownership in six separate gold and platinum/palladium properties in Canada

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

