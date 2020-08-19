Origen Provides Update on Fieldwork at the Wishbone Property in British Columbia's Mineral Rich Golden Triangle

Vancouver, August 19, 2020 - Origen Resources Inc. (CSE: ORGN) (the "Company" or "Origen") is pleased to announce an update of fieldwork on its wholly-owned Wishbone property ("Wishbone" or the "Property"), comprising 3,971 hectares (ha.) in the highly prospective Golden Triangle of Northwest British Columbia. Field work commenced in mid-July and is designed to target a series of gold and silver quartz-carbonate veins and breccias occurrences over the nearly 12 km length of the claims in preparation for a larger, follow-up exploration program. To date crews have focused on the Windy and adjacent Rat zones.

Key Highlights

Receding ice has exposed a large, new prospective vein (Lewis Vein) at Rat.

A total of 5.8 metres of channel sampling has been completed over this new exposure.

Prospecting the Rat zone resulted in the discovery of three main zones over a strike length of 1.2km centered on the newly discovered Lewis Vein.

A total of 64 grab, 11 chip and 4 channel samples have been taken at the Rat Zone to date.

Confirmatory and characterization samples taken at Windy to date total 20 grab, 15 chip and 4 channel samples.

Teck drill holes and trenches were accurately located on the ground and important historical work is being re-established.

Observations suggest a close geological relationship between the Windy and adjacent Rat Zones greatly enhancing the Company's understanding of Wishbone's prospectivity.

"We are excited by the initial reports from our field team and the new targets that they have generated in such a short time. The geological model that is emerging shows the relationship between the Rat and Windy zones and will be key in targeting future drilling," states Blake Morgan, Company President.

Rat

Prospecting and sampling has resulted in 79 total rock samples being collected, of which 64 were grab samples, 11 were chip samples and 4 were channel samples. Rat provides a three dimensional view of a mineralizing system that is similar to Windy approximately 3 km to the northeast and without the vegetation and overburden cover found at Windy. The company believes that the two areas combined provide valuable insights to understanding prospectivity and targeting on the Property and are themselves both high priority targets.

The three main zones of the Rat target area explored this Summer are the Lewis Vein, South Ridge and Schist Canyon. All three are within or adjunct to a northeast trending fault structure. The Lewis Vein is a newly discovered target area highlighted by a 5m wide by 15m long exposure of black to rusty weathered quartz-sulphide and quartz iron carbonate vein expressed as a smooth round glaciated knob near the snow line at the upper end of the glacial bowl. A total of 5.8m of channel sampling was conducted across this newly discovered vein. The Lewis Vein appears to have a NE orientation and may also contain evidence of shearing. This NE orientation aligns with the Schist Canyon target to the northeast and the southwest end of the South Ridge target. Exposure of this newly discovered vein is limited to 15m due to the presence of overburden.

The Schist Canyon target is an area of intense alteration in the schist where capping greenstone in conjunction with northeast oriented faulting has focused alteration and mineralization. Several other locations around Rat can be seen where alteration also increases in intensity toward the footwall of the greenstone contact although not necessarily with the additional focusing seen in the Schist Canyon area due to faulting. Footwall schists, hanging wall greenstones and breccias were sampled. In proximity to the contact the greenstone hosts an increased density of mineralized fractures, breccias and iron carbonate veining.

The South Ridge target is a gently sloping NE/SW ridge forming the southern edge of the basin containing Rat. The south flank of this ridge parallels the top of an iron carbonate alteration zone initially mapped and sampled by Teck to a length of over 1,000m and recognized as a priority target. The South Ridge target contains a 25 m wide saddle with numerous angular quartz-pyrite boulders up to 50 cm in size. Approximately 50m ENE of this saddle, a 25 cm wide vein was discovered in outcrop showing similar characteristics. Grab, float and chip samples of the carbonate alteration zone were also collected along this ridge.

Windy

Prospecting and sampling at Windy has resulted in 20 grab, 15 chip and 4 channel samples being collected. Historically prospected veins, Teck's drill collars and drill core have been located and some veins were sampled. One new mineralized stockwork-vein was discovered and sampled approximately 150 m north of historical Teck sampling. Both E and NE trending veins were identified during the reconnaissance program.

The historic Camp Vein was channel sampled over a continuous exposed width of 4.1 m, with individual samples controlled by mineral and lithological boundaries, and includes intervals of the hanging wall rock which historically was found to be mineralized. The Main vein was also resampled by taking continuous chip samples over 1.5 meters, with sample boundaries controlled as above.

A significant part of the work at Windy and Rat was to establish possible locations for drill pads and evaluate options for the next stage of work to advance these prospects. Preparations for phase 2 of this year's exploration program are underway with all permits now being submitted. Assay results from phase 1 work are expected to be received in the coming weeks.

John Harrop, P Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined in NI 43-101 has prepared, supervised the preparation or approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the news release.

About Origen

Origen is an exploration company engaged in generating, acquiring and advancing base and precious metal properties. The Company currently holds a property portfolio of four 100% owned precious and base metal projects in southern British Columbia and recently acquired a 100% interest in the 26,771 ha LGM project and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the 3,971 ha Wishbone property in the mineral rich Golden Triangle of British Columbia.

