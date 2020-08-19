Awalé Resources Commences Focused Follow-up Drilling Program at the Empire Gold Prospect, Odienné Gold Project, Côte d'Ivoire

VANCOUVER, Aug. 19, 2020 - Awalé Resources Ltd. ("Awalé" or the "Company") (TSXV: ARIC) is pleased to report that the phase 2 drill program has commenced at the previously announced Empire gold discovery on the Odienné project in northwest Côte d'Ivoire (see releases dated 19thNov. 2019, 23rdDec. 2019, and 29thJan 2020). The program is combined RC/Diamond and consists of a minimum of 5000 metres in c. 50 holes.

The Empire discovery (see figures) includes a robust 200m long and greater than 200m deep mineralized zone containing high grade visible gold in fresh rock. The Company will drill the interpreted plunge of high-grade intercepts in the discovery zone to test and extend this mineralisation. Additional to the high-grade plunge test holes, the Company will test 3 new proximal (within 2 km), high order gold in auger targets along strike of the discovery zone. These new targets have never been drilled and add a potential 1.2 strike kilometres to the current discovery. The Empire structure also remains open northwest and southeast to the extents of the Awale permits and applications – approximately 25 kilometres.

Link to figures: http://www.awaleresources.com/_resources/images/20200819-images-combined.pdf

CEO Glen Parsons commented today:

"We are excited to announce that the drill is turning again at the Empire discovery. The program will not only test plunging high grade mineralisation within the discovery zone but includes maiden drilling of 3 high order untested gold in auger anomalies. These anomalies display a similar gold and pathfinder geochemistry to the discovery zone and potentially add a further 1.2 strike kilometres of mineralization.

Further to these targets there remains over 20 strike kilometres of the Empire structure that are as yet untested.

I look forward to announcing drill results from Empire as they become available."

Quality Control and Assurance

Analytical work for geochemical samples and rock chip samples is being carried out at the independent Intertek Laboratories Ghana Ltd. an ISO 17025 Certified Laboratory. Samples are stored at the company's field camps and put into sealed bags, they are transported to the companies Bondoukou office where they are stored securely until collected by Intertek for transportation to Ghana. Samples are logged in the tracking system, weighed, dried and finely crushed to better than 70%, passing a 2 mm screen. A split of up to 1,000 g is taken and pulverized to better than 85%, passing a 75-micron screen, and a 50-gram split is analyzed by fire assay or Aqua Regia with an AAS finish. Blanks, duplicates and certified reference material (standards) are being used to monitor laboratory performance during the analysis.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved for release by Andrew Chubb, the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr Chubb is the Company's Chief Operating Officer and holds a Economic Geology degree, is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), and is a Member of the Society of Economic Geologists (SEG). Mr Chubb has 17 years of experience in international minerals exploration and mining project evaluation.

