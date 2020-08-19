Murchison Minerals Stakes Additional Claims Near Brabant Lake Project, Saskatchewan

TORONTO, August 19, 2020 - Murchison Minerals Ltd. ("Murchison" or the "Company") (TSXV:MUR) is pleased to announce the acquisition, by online staking, of two additional claim blocks totalling 6,187 hectares north and northeast of the Brabant Lake Project. The new mineral claims, titled the May Lake claim and the Cunning Lake claim, are 100% owned by Murchison Minerals Ltd.

The May Lake claim totalling 1,333 ha is located north of the Brabant Lake Project, 29 km north of Murchison's Brabant-McKenzie copper-zinc-silver deposit and approximately 8 km west of Highway 905. The claim covers a historic Geological Survey of Canada regional lake sediment sample collected from a small lake (Jones Lake) which assayed 780 ppm zinc, which is highly anomalous, 16 ppb Au, 81 ppm copper, and there is no silver assay. The GSC lake sediment sample data covers much of the exposed Precambrian shield in Saskatchewan and this sample is among the highest zinc values obtained in the survey. Limited historic drilling done on the property in 1969 and 1974 encountered strong pyrite and pyrrhotite mineralization which may indicate VMS potential.

The Cunning Lake claim totalling 4,853 ha is located on Highway 102 northeast of the Brabant Lake Project, 29 km north of the Brabant-McKenzie deposit and 5 km west of the community of Southend. The claim overlies the Cunning or Halfway Lake lead occurrence where notable lead sulphide (galena) and copper iron sulphide (chalcopyrite) have been historically identified in outcrop. The mineralization was noted as occurring within a silicified migmatite zone. Galena and chalcopyrite are often associated with volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits or orogenic gold deposits and represent a prospective target for exploration. This area has seen limited exploration in 1962 and 1967 with no historic diamond drilling reported.

Murchison Minerals intends to prospect the new claim areas utilizing GDD's beep mat technology. The new claims add to Murchison's considerable claims in the area.

About the Brabant?McKenzie Project

The Brabant-McKenzie project is located 175 kilometres northeast of La Ronge, Saskatchewan and approximately three kilometres from the community of Brabant Lake. The area is accessed year-round via provincial Highway 102 and is serviced by grid power. The project consists of one mining lease, which hosts the Brabant-McKenzie VMS deposit, and additional mineral claims totalling 627 square kilometres, which cover approximately 57 kilometres of strike length over favourable geological horizons, multiple known mineralized showings and identified geophysical conductors.

Qualifying Statement

The foregoing scientific and technical disclosures have been reviewed by John Shmyr, P. Geo., and Andrew Masurat, P. Geo., qualified persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Shmyr and Mr. Masurat are independent consultants to Murchison and the Brabant-McKenzie project.

About Murchison Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: MUR)

Murchison is a Canadian?based exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the 100% owned Brabant?McKenzie zinc?copper?silver project in north?central Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in the HPM nickel?copper?cobalt project in Quebec. Murchison has 78.7 million shares issued and outstanding.

Additional information about Murchison and its exploration projects can be found on the Company's website at www.murchisonminerals.com.

Forward?Looking Information

