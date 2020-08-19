Drilling Program to Start at the Woodjam Project, South-Central BC

Vancouver, August 19, 2020 - Consolidated Woodjam Copper Corp. ("Woodjam" or the "Company") (TSXV:WCC) is preparing a two to three hole drilling program for the Deerhorn Zone at its 100% owned 64,000 hectare Woodjam project located 50 kilometers east of the community of Williams Lake, BC. Results from this program will be used to develop a follow-up program.

Deerhorn is one of four zones of gold-enriched mineralization occurring in structural zones above and related to the larger Southeast Zone copper-gold-molybdenum deposit. Former option partner, Gold Fields Limited, published NI 43-101 resources in 2013 for the Southeast Zone and two of the gold enriched "satellite" zones, Deerhorn and Takom. The resources are summarized at the end of this news release. The Deerhorn Zone, with an inferred resource of 32.8 million tonnes grading 0.49 grams per tonne gold and 0.22% copper contains 516,200 ounces of gold. Since the first drill hole at Deerhorn was completed in 2008 a total of 70 drill holes averaging 286 meters in length have been completed. Well mineralized holes include hole DH10-21 with 139.5 meters grading 1.26 g/t Au and 0.28% Cu, hole DH11-30 with 146.3 meters grading 1.2 g/t Au and 0.25% Cu (ending in mineralization) and hole DH12-48 with 264.2 meters grading 1.45 g/t Au and 0.26% Cu (including 58.0 meters grading 2.71 g/t Au and 0.40 % Cu).

This drill program is designed focus on the gold content in the resource and to test grade continuity between widely spaced holes along what is interpreted to be the main controlling structure and also to determine if the zone continues to depth below earlier drilling and might represent a "feeder" zone that potentially could carry higher grades. This concept has never been tested and could determine if other zones should be re-evaluated.

Accommodation has been arranged in the village of Horsefly and a Covid-19 plan has been put in place to ensure the safety of the crew and local community. Field preparations are now underway with the drill expected to arrive in about a week or so.

Glen Garratt, P. Geo., is the qualified person who takes responsibility for this news release.

Woodjam Resource Summary:

Zone (Inferred Resource) Tonnes (Mt) Au Grade (Gpt) Cu Grade (%) Metal (Au) (K oz) Metal (Cu) (MLb) Deerhorn (*b) 32.8 0.49 0.22 516.2 158.2 Takom (b) 8.3 0.26 0.26 68.2 39.7 Southeast (a) 221.7 See notes 0.31 See notes 1,507.1

(*a filed on Sedar, July 8, 2013, *b filed on Sedar July 9, 2013):

Note: (Southeast Zone Resource notes from Sherlock and Trueman, May 15, 2013)

1. The Au grade is 0.05 gpt for 391.1 koz, a portion of which may be recovered as a by-product,

2. These Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability,

3. NSR calculation uses USD 1,650/oz Au, USD 3.90/lb Cu and recoveries of 69% Au and 85% Cu,

4. The Resource is reported at a USD 8.60/t NSR cut-off constrained within an optimized pit Shell,

5. The pit shell is based on a price assumption of USD 1,650/oz Au & USD 3.90/lb Cu,

6. On May 30, 2013, a topography correction was made to the geologic model, and as a result the Inferred Mineral Resource figures changed to 221.7 Mt at 0.31% Cu for 1507.1 Mlb Cu and 383.7 koz Au.The April 14th news release reported the Southeast mineral resource as 227.5 MT at 0.31% Cu containing 1,541.9 Mlb Cu. This mineral resource has been subsequently revised to 221.7 Mt at 0.31% Cu containing 1,507.1 Mlb Cu. The Company does not consider this to be a material revision.



About Woodjam Copper

Woodjam Copper (TSX-V: WCC) trades on the TSX Venture Exchange and owns a 100% interest in the 64,000 hectare Woodjam copper gold porphyry project located in south-central British Columbia approximately 50 km east of the community of Williams Lake in a low elevation flat to undulating landscape, well accessed by logging roads and in close proximity to hydro power and.

