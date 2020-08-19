Canada Silver Cobalt Will Participate in a Proactive One2One Investor Forum on August 20, 2020

COQUITLAM, Aug. 19, 2020 - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTC: CCWOF) (Frankfurt: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to announce that it will participate in a Proactive One2One Investor Forum on August 20, at 1 pm EDT (6 pm London time).

Canada Silver Cobalt's presentation, which will focus mainly on its drilling and development plans for its exceptional high-grade silver discovery at Castle East, will be given by Matt Halliday, President and COO, and Frank Basa, CEO. The 30-minute presentation includes a question and answer session.

Investors are invited to join the online interactive webinar conference to find out more about the Company's plans for the exploration and development of Castle East.

Registration to the webinar can be found at: https://event.webinarjam.com/register/632/ryy72sv8w

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

The corporate presentation for the webinar can be found at: https://canadasilvercobaltworks.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/Canada-Silver-Cobalt-Presentation-August-12-2020.pdf

For those unable to participate, Proactive Investors will post a video recording of the webinar on its website and YouTube after the event.

About Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt's flagship Castle mine and 78 sq. km Castle Property features strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold and copper in the prolific past producing Gowganda high-grade Silver-Cobalt District of Northern Ontario. With an important new discovery at Castle East, underground access at the Castle mine, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the nearby town of Cobalt, a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2OX, and the Beaver and Violet properties, CCW is strategically positioned to become a Canadian leader in the silver-cobalt space.

