MGX Minerals Announces Completion of Site Visit by SRK Consulting at Heino Gold Deposit

VANCOUVER, August 19, 2020 - MGX Minerals Inc. ("MGX" or the "Company") (CSE:XMG)(FKT:1MG)(OTC PINK:MGXMF) is pleased to announce the completion of a site visit report in accordance with the N.I. 43-101. This report is an amendment to the previously filed Technical Report completed by SRK Consulting (Canada) Ltd. for the Heino Gold Deposit and Tillicum Claims dated June 2020. The majority of the report is provided below with complete report to be filed on SEDAR shortly:

Introduction

SRK undertook a site visit to the MGX's Heino Gold Project on 7-9 July 2020.

The primary aim of the Phase 1 work was to verify and resample mineralized intercepts from available historical drill core.

In addition, surface and underground outcrops were examined to gain an understanding of the geological controls on the mineralization and provide input to the Phase 2 lithological, structural and resource modelling.

Work was undertaking with the guidance and assistance of the MGX team and geologist Andris Kikauka

Geology overview

Mineralization is hosted within the Milford Group, a sequence of Upper Paleozoic to Triassic pelitic schists, calc-silicates and metavolcanoclastics

Three intrusive episodes are recognized: Porphyritic dioritic sills (Jurassic) Monzonitic Goat Canyon and Halifax Creek stocks (Late Cretaceous) Lamprophyre dykes (Eocene)

The area is structurally complex with at least two stages of folding, multiple shear zones and faults recognised.

Peak metamorphic grade throughout the region is typically of sillimanite facies.

Geology overview

Gold and Silver is reported from shear zone related skarns developed adjacent to, or in close proximity to quartz monzodiorite porphyry sills.

Mineralization is strongly structurally controlled with two styles recognised:

1. Steeply dipping, Heino-Money Zone type mineralization 2. Shallower dipping East Ridge Zone type mineralization

The age, interrelationship and timing between the two styles is still poorly understood with some interpretations considering the highgrade Heino-Money Zone a remobilization and enrichment of the East Ridge Zone mineralization style.

Geology overview

Finely disseminated sulphides occur within the foliation or as coarse-grained aggregates with quartz, plagioclase, sericite, tremolite-actinolite, clinozoisite, garnet, biotite and microcline assemblages

Sulphides include pyrrhotite, pyrite-marcasite, arsenopyrite, sphalerite, galena, and minor chalcopyrite and tetrahedrite.

Native gold occurs within and along the margins of quartz calcsilicate segregations and associated with sulphides.

Drill Core observations

Further work

From the site visit SRK can recommend the following to develop a more detailed understanding of the structure and controls on mineralization:

High resolution LiDAR survey with detailed structural interpretation

Further surface structural mapping

Development of a 3D lithostructural model

Integration of structural interpretation with high resolution geophysics

Understanding timing and kinematics of shearing and mineralization

Relationship of mineralization age to intrusive history

Re-evaluation of mineralization models. For example, Skarn type versus shear zone hosted and intrusion related systems?

Qualified Person

Andris Kikauka (P. Geo.), Vice President of Exploration for MGX Minerals, has prepared, reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release. Mr. Kikauka is a non-independent Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101.

About MGX Minerals Inc.

MGX Minerals Inc. invests in commodity and technology companies and projects focusing on battery and energy mass storage technology, extraction of minerals from fluids, and exploration for industrial minerals and precious metals.

