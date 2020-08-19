U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at the LD 500 Virtual Conference

Company to discuss recent acquisition of Northern Panther Resource Corp. and appointment of Senior Mining Industry Professional Mr. George Bee as President

LOS ANGELES, August 19, 2020 - U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) (the "Company"), a gold exploration and development company, today announced that it will be presenting at the 12th Annual LD 500 Conference on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 9:40 AM ET. Mr. Edward Karr, Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually to an online audience.

Mr. Karr will provide an overview of the Company and an update on its exploration programs, including the CK Gold Project in Wyoming, Keystone in Nevada and the recently announced acquisition of Northern Panther and its principal asset, the Challis Gold Project in Idaho.

Register here: https://ld-micro-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/36052

"We have been waiting for this moment all year long. Due to COVID, it has been nearly impossible for physical conferences to even take place. I want to show the world that you can still learn, have a great time, and see some of the most unique companies in the capital markets today. All without having to step foot outside. For the first time, LD Micro is accessible to everyone, and we are honored to welcome you to one of the most trusted platforms in the space," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD.

The LD 500 will take place on September 1st through the 4th.

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates. Keystone and Maggie Creek are exploration properties on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada. The Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please visit www.usgoldcorp.gold

About LD Micro

Back in 2006, LD Micro began with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. The upcoming "500" in September is the Company's most ambitious project yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone.

