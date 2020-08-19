ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

George Town, August 19, 2020 – Endeavour Mining (TSX:EDV) (OTCQX:EDVMF) is pleased to announce that Joanna Pearson is joining the Company in the coming months to assume the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective early 2021. In the interim, Henri de Joux will continue to act as Interim Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President for People and IT.

Commenting on the appointment, Sébastien de Montessus, CEO of Endeavour, said: “I am very pleased to welcome Joanna to our team. As our audit partner for the past six years, Joanna has a deep understanding of our business and has routinely visited our mine sites, which will enable her to quickly integrate with the team and the role. Given her extensive expertise in reporting, assurance, governance and internal controls in the mining industry, she will be an invaluable addition to our team.”

Ms Pearson joins Endeavour after a successful career at Deloitte LLP (Canada) with more than ten years’ experience as an audit partner, including six years as the audit partner responsible for Endeavour, and over 20 years’ experience serving clients in public practice, with a focus on multinational mining clients. A graduate of the University of British Columbia, Ms Pearson is a qualified chartered accountant and Canadian CPA, and speaks French.

In accordance with auditor independence regulations and to avoid any possible conflict of interest, Deloitte has resigned as the auditor for Endeavour following the publication of its Q2-2020 results and Endeavour has filed a Notice of Change of Auditor in respect of this change pursuant to National Instrument 51-102 under its profile on SEDAR. Deloitte will continue to work with Endeavour on other non-audit related consultancy projects, including providing advice to Endeavour on reporting in accordance with the Taskforce for Climate-related Financial Disclosure ("TCFD"). Having commenced an audit tender process, Endeavour expects to appoint new auditors in the coming weeks, ahead of the preparation of the Company’s Q3-2020 results.

