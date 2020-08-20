Torian Resources Limited: Appoints Senior Geologist to its Board

Perth, Australia - Torian Resources Ltd. (ASX:TNR) is pleased to announce that the Board has appointed experienced geologist Mr Dale Schultz as a Non-Executive Director.Dale Schultz has over 30 years of experience in the mining and exploration industry in North and South America. He has a M.Sc. from the University of Saskatchewan and is a registered Professional Geoscientist in the provinces of Manitoba and Saskatchewan.Over the years, Mr. Schultz has been the Qualified Person (QP) for a number of projects including Solex Resources' Pilunani and Macusani projects in Peru, Channel Resources' El Mozo project in Central Ecuador, Aurelians' Bonza-Penus resource campaign on the Condor Project in Central Ecuador, Majescors' Douvray porphyry copper-gold project in Haiti, Nova Minerals' Estelle project in Alaska and spent time at Battle Mountains' Kori Kollo mine in Bolivia.Mr. Schultz has also extensive experience in a number of other gold mining operations in Canada and brings with him invaluable experience ranging from initial exploration stages through to underground and open pit mine production of large gold systems.The Company also wishes to advise that Mr Louie Simens has stepped down as Non-Executive Chairman, with the Chairman role to be filled by current Executive Director, Mr Paul Summers.The Company thanks Mr Simens for his contribution and his devotion to the Company over the past 6 months and wishes him all the best for his future.Torian Executive Director Mr Peretz Schapiro said, "Since joining Torian's geological team in March 2020, we have been very impressed with Mr Schulz's technical expertise and expert analysis.We are about to embark on a very exciting period for the Company, with an extensive drilling programme at the Mt Stirling Gold Project to get underway during the current quarter. Having a geologist of Mr Schulz's calibre and expertise on our Board, broadens our board's skill set, and most importantly gives us the confidence that we are on the right track to be making some significant discoveries.We would also like to thank Mr Louie Simens for his time as Chairman. Mr Simens has worked tirelessly for the company over the last 6 months and has played a significant part in the company's strategic review and recapitalisation. Although he will be stepping down from the Board, Mr Simens will continue to be involved with the Company moving forward."





Torian Resources Ltd. (ASX:TNR) is a gold exploration and development company with an extensive and strategic land holding comprising eight projects and over 400km2 of tenure in the Goldfields Region of Western Australia.



Torian's flagship project, Zuleika, is located along the world-class Zuleika Shear. The Zuleika Shear is the fourth largest gold producing region in Australia and consistently produces some of the country's highest grade and lowest cost gold mines. Torian's Zuleika project lies north and partly along strike of several major gold deposits including Northern Star's (ASX:NST) 7.0Moz East Kundana Joint Venture and Evolutions (ASX:EVN) 1.8Moz Frogs Legs and White Foil deposits.



Torian's other projects include the strategically located Mt Stirling and Malcolm Projects in the Leonora region (near Red 5's King of the Hills Project), where it recently completed updated Mineral Resource Estimates and preliminary scoping studies, and a suite of other projects in the Kalgoorlie region including Credo Well JV Zuleika JV, Bonnie Vale, Gibraltar and Mount Monger/Wombola.





