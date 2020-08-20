JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 20, 2020 - Gold Fields Ltd. (Gold Fields) (JSE: GFI) (NYSE: GFI) today announced profit attributable to owners of the parent for the six months to 30 June 2020 of US$156m (US$0.18 per share). This compared with profit of US$71m (US$0.09 per share) for the six months to 30 June 2019. Normalised profit of US$323m for the six months to 30 June 2020 compared with profit of US$126m for the six months to 30 June 2019.
An interim dividend of 160 SA cents per share (gross) is payable on 14 September 2020.
The full results are available on our website at www.goldfields.com
Media Sven Lunsche Tel: +27 11 562-9763 Mobile: +27 83 260 9279 Email : Sven.Lunsche@goldfields.com
Notes to editors
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields is a globally diversified gold producer with nine operating mines in Australia, Peru, South Africa and West Africa (including the Asanko JV), as well as one project in Chile. We have total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of 2.2Moz, attributable gold-equivalent Mineral Reserves of 51.3Moz and Mineral Resources of 115.7Moz. Our shares are listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and our American depositary shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gold-fields-limited--results-for-the-six-months-ended-30-june-2020-301115435.html
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!