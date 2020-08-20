Gold Fields Limited - Results for the six months ended 30 June 2020

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 20, 2020 - Gold Fields Ltd. (Gold Fields) (JSE: GFI) (NYSE: GFI) today announced profit attributable to owners of the parent for the six months to 30 June 2020 of US$156m (US$0.18 per share). This compared with profit of US$71m (US$0.09 per share) for the six months to 30 June 2019. Normalised profit of US$323m for the six months to 30 June 2020 compared with profit of US$126m for the six months to 30 June 2019.

An interim dividend of 160 SA cents per share (gross) is payable on 14 September 2020.

The full results are available on our website at www.goldfields.com

Notes to editors

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields is a globally diversified gold producer with nine operating mines in Australia, Peru, South Africa and West Africa (including the Asanko JV), as well as one project in Chile. We have total attributable annual gold-equivalent production of 2.2Moz, attributable gold-equivalent Mineral Reserves of 51.3Moz and Mineral Resources of 115.7Moz. Our shares are listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and our American depositary shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd

