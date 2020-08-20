Appointment of Sandra Bates as General Counsel

DIDCOT, August 20, 2020 - Altus Strategies Plc (AIM:ALS)(TSXV:ALTS) (‘'Altus'' or the ‘'Company''), announces the appointment of Sandra Bates as the Company's General Counsel.

Ms Bates is an international lawyer with over 20 years' experience, having advised listed and private companies in the natural resources sector on complex commercial negotiations and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) engagement. Ms Bates is a Partner at London-based law firm Keystone Law, a non-executive director of LSE listed Adriatic Metals Plc, a non-executive director of LSE listed Pensana Rare Earths Plc and a member of Women in Mining UK.

Steven Poulton, Chief Executive of Altus, commented:

"We are delighted to welcome Sandra to the team at Altus as our General Counsel. Sandra has an impeccable track record as a natural resources lawyer and joins us at an exciting stage in the Company's evolution. Following the transformative strategic investment by La Mancha in Altus earlier this year, the number of potential project and royalty opportunities under review has increased substantially. We look forward to working with Sandra on these and other such opportunities as we continue to grow the value of our diversified portfolio of precious and base metal assets."

About Altus Strategies Plc

Altus Strategies is a London (AIM:ALS) and Toronto (TSX-V:ALTS) listed mining royalty company generating a diversified and precious metal focused portfolio of assets. The Company's focus on Africa and differentiated approach, of generating royalties on its own discoveries as well as through financings and acquisitions with third parties, has attracted key institutional investor backing. The Company engages constructively with all stakeholders, working diligently to minimise its environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where it operates. For further information, please visit www.altus-strategies.com.

