Vanstar Announces the Nominees for Its Upcoming Annual General Meeting

13:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

MONTREAL, Aug. 20, 2020 - The management of Vanstar Mining Resources is proud to disclose the list of nominees up for election at the company’s annual general meeting to be held on September 14th 2020 in Montr?al (Qu?bec).

Name Current Role (Location)
Mr Claude Dufresne, Eng.
Proposed Director		 President at Niobay Metals Inc. (Montreal)
Mr Jonathan Gagn?
Proposed Director		 Mining Engineering Consultant (Montreal)
Mr Victor Cantore
Proposed Director		 President and CEO at Amex Exploration Inc. (Montreal)
Ms Wanda Cutler
Proposed Director		 Investor Relations at Integra Resources Corp. (Toronto)
President at Cutler McCarthy (Toronto)
Mr Albert Contardi
Proposed Director		 Interim CEO at Qcx Gold Corporation (Toronto)
President at Generic Capital Corp (Toronto)
Mr Jonathan Hamel
Director		 Interim President and CEO at Vanstar Mining Resources (Montreal)
Mr Luc Gervais, Eng.
Director		 Mining Engineering Consultant (Montreal)

“I am proud of the candidates we are proposing to form the next board of directors for Vanstar. They bring diversity, experience, and expertise in both the mining sector and in the capital markets. We are entering a new phase of development for Vanstar and this team is tailor-made for growth and to create value for the shareholders,” said Jonathan Hamel, Interim President and CEO of Vanstar Mining Resources Inc.

Company officers will be appointed by the new board. For more information please refer to the circular sent by mail to all shareholders or online at https://www.vanstarmining.com/en/agm.

The TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts no responsibility for the veracity or accuracy of its content.

Source :

Jonathan Hamel
Interim President and CEO
Vanstar Mining Resources Inc.

Info@vanstarmining.com

514-907-9016 x113


Vanstar Mining Resources Inc.

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2DM1X
CA92209L1094
www.vanstarmining.com
