Vanstar Announces the Nominees for Its Upcoming Annual General Meeting

MONTREAL, Aug. 20, 2020 - The management of Vanstar Mining Resources is proud to disclose the list of nominees up for election at the company’s annual general meeting to be held on September 14th 2020 in Montr?al (Qu?bec).
Interim CEO at Qcx Gold Corporation (Toronto) President at Generic Capital Corp (Toronto)
Mr Jonathan Hamel Director
Interim President and CEO at Vanstar Mining Resources (Montreal)
Mr Luc Gervais, Eng. Director
Mining Engineering Consultant (Montreal)
“I am proud of the candidates we are proposing to form the next board of directors for Vanstar. They bring diversity, experience, and expertise in both the mining sector and in the capital markets. We are entering a new phase of development for Vanstar and this team is tailor-made for growth and to create value for the shareholders,” said Jonathan Hamel, Interim President and CEO of Vanstar Mining Resources Inc.
Company officers will be appointed by the new board. For more information please refer to the circular sent by mail to all shareholders or online at https://www.vanstarmining.com/en/agm.
