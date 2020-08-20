Tembo Gold Technical Collaboration Agreement

Vancouver, August 20, 2020 - Tembo Gold Corp. (TSXV: TEM) ("Tembo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered a collaboration agreement with GoldSpot Discoveries Corp ("GoldSpot"), whereby GoldSpot will apply the experience and knowledge of a multidisciplinary geoscientific team as well as artificial intelligence computing technology to interpret the Tembo and regional geological data to generate and prioritise exploration targets within Tembo's licence area.

Highlights

GoldSpot is a Canadian-based multidisciplinary team of geoscientists and data scientists engaged in the exploration and mining industry offering interpretative and advisory services utilising their team and computational methods incorporating multivariate analysis.

Tembo has engaged GoldSpot to re-process and re-interpret the Tembo data together with public domain regional data as an independent expert consultant.

Tembo will provide GoldSpot with all historical exploration data including regolith mapping, soil geochemical results, cover-bedrock interface RAB drilling results, reverse circulation drilling results, diamond drilling results, raw airborne magnetic and radiometric geophysical data and interpretations, LIDAR generated DTM and orthophotography data.

The project will process, integrate, and interpret the data, applying data analytics and AI techniques, and geological knowledge to generate and prioritise targets.

The exploration targeting deliverables resulting from the project will include high quality maps, 2D and 3D interpretations and a comprehensive report.

Regular communication and interaction with the Tembo team will ensure a collaborative approach.

The computation technology and multidisciplinary approach offered by GoldSpot is appropriate for the extensive and rich database available to Tembo through the historical work.

Two phases of study are planned, initially the first phase will focus on the regional level of the extensive property and surrounding geological terrane, and the second phase will follow, focusing on the brownfield targets where Tembo has already returned promising results.

As results arise Tembo will initiate follow-up field work programmes, primarily consisting of further detailed geological techniques including geophysics and geochemical methods, as well as drilling, where considered appropriate.

Mr. Simon Benstead, Director & CFO, stated, "Having spent US$25M on drilling campaigns between 2011 and 2014 Tembo is sitting on a treasure trove of data waiting to be interpreted. GoldSpot will examine our entire data base looking for trends to identify areas of potential mineralization at various depths while seeking to minimize exploration risk and mitigate exploration and drilling costs. We are excited to work with GoldSpot, leveraging their state-of-the-art machine learning and A.I. technology to reduce capital risk as we plan our drill program."

David Scott, President & CEO, stated, "Our team is extremely excited to have secured the services of GoldSpot for this next phase of our exploration of the Tembo project. The integrative multidisciplinary approach and innovative use of computer techniques promises to advance the project considerably and optimize our work programs and expenditure, fast tracking our endeavors to drilling, targeted for Q4 2020 and 2021 with a view to a resource development thereafter."

Denis Laviolette, Executive Chairman and President of GoldSpot stated, "The increase in gold price has resulted in an increased interest in high quality explores, Tembo Gold being one of them. We are excited to bring our team and narrative to another district size play with high impact potential. Tembo's gold asset is a 110 KM2 contiguous area adjacent to Barrick Gold's Bulyanhulu Mine the prolific Lake Victoria greenstone belt of Tanzania. Throughout the years a warchest of data has been collected and we are excited to use our expertise to unlock value in Tembo's prolific land package."

About Tembo Gold Corp.

Tembo is a Canadian publicly listed mineral exploration company with a 100% interest in the Tembo Gold Project. Tembo's focus is the discovery and development of gold projects in Africa. The Company has assembled a highly experienced team with a proven history of developing, financing, and operating mining projects in Africa. The Company's exploration strategy is to discover mineral resources as well as continue to look for additional opportunities that can bring value to the Company and shareholders.

