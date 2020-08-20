Menü Artikel
Walker Arranges Private Placement

14:00 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, August 20, 2020 - Walker River Resources Corp. (TSXV: WRR) ("Walker" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 30,000,000 units (the "Units", and each a "Unit") at a price of $0.10 per Unit to raise aggregate proceeds of up to $3,000,000 (the "Private Placement").

Each Unit shall consist of one common share (a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (the "Warrant"), whereby each Warrant shall be exercisable into one Share for a period of three (3) years from closing at a price of $0.13 per Share.

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay cash finders' fees to eligible finders of up to 8% of the gross proceeds received and may issue warrants equal to 8% of the Units placed ("Finders Warrants"). The Finders' Warrants will have the same terms as the Warrants forming part of the Units.

Proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for work on the Company's mineral properties and general working capital.

All securities to be issued in connection with the Private Placement shall be subject to a four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities legislation. Closing of the first tranche and the remainder of the Private Placement shall be subject to receipt of acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Michel David"
________________________
Michel David
Chief Executive Officer and Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Walker River Resources Corp.
Tel: 819 874-0030
Fax: 819 825-1199
Email: info@wrrgold.com
Website: www.wrrgold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor Its Regulation Service Provider (As That Term Is Defined In The Policies Of The TSX Venture Exchange) Accepts Responsibility For The Adequacy Or Accuracy Of This News Release.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/62157


