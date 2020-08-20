Black Tusk to Drill Phase 1-Minimum 1000 Metres on the McKenzie East Gold Project, Val-D'Or, Quebec

VANCOUVER, August 20, 2020 - Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK)(OTC PINK:BTKRF)(Frankfurt:0NB) is pleased to announce that the company's exploration team are in the process of developing primary drill targets on their 100-per-cent-owned McKenzie East Gold Project, located near Val d'Or, Quebec. The targets will be tested by diamond drilling.

The Phase 1 drilling program will consist of a minimum 1,000-metres of diamond drilling, with the initial 5 drill holes targeting depths between 200 to 300 metres downhole. Phase 1 is designed to test the mineralization potential of several gold targets that occur within the northwestern section of the 1,676-hectare property.

The company has acquired a permit that allows for the construction of 18 drill pads spread over the property. The phase one drill program is expandable as the company continues to review data for additional targets for testing if the decision is made to increase the drilling meterage.

"A 1,000-meter diamond drill program is an excellent start to our goal of conducting multiple drill programs at McKenzie East in 2020. The success of this program, along with continued review of the project database, may define targets that could expand the scope of this initial campaign," states CEO, Richard Penn.

Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Grunenberg is also a Director of the Company.

About Black Tusk Resources Inc.

Black Tusk Resources is a gold-focused Canadian exploration company with operations primarily based in the world-class Abitibi greenstone belt region of Quebec. Black Tusk currently holds 100-per-cent ownership in six separate gold and platinum/palladium properties in Canada

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

