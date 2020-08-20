Trillium Gold to Drill Rivard High Grade Gold Veins

- Ongoing surface work has identified 6 dominant continuous vein systems with visible gold mineralization - Historical trenching up to 80m long, historical bulk sample up to 200m long - Initial drill holes planned to test 5 main mineralized veins to a maximum vertical depth of 200m - Historical drill results include:

- 12.38 gpt Au over 2.00 m (0.40 opt Au over 6.56 ft) in hole EE08-05 - 34.07 gpt Au over 1.5 m (1.10 opt Au over 4.92 ft) in hole EE-07 15 - 13.65 gpt Au over 1.00 m (0.44 opt Au over 3.28 ft) - And 28.62 gpt Au over 2.90m (0.92 opt Au over 9.51 ft) drilled in 2007 by E-Energy Ventures

- Trenching and pit exploration by Rivard Family for over two decades - Underexplored with limited work and non-traditional exploration methods by Rivard Family



Photo 1 An 11 ounce gold bar produced from surface prospecting and trenching on the Rivard property

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada - TheNewswiree - August 20, 2020 - Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV:TGM) ("Trillium" or the "Company") has identified multiple continuous gold bearing quartz veins on its 100% owned Rivard property in Red Lake, Ontario. The veins, exposed on surface and in historical drilling, typically strike at an azimuth of 140 degrees and steeply dip to the northeast. An example of historical trenching can be seen in Photo 2 below.



Photo 2 80m long trench on the Rivard Property, looking back along the strike of a gold-bearing vein

Russell Starr, President and CEO of Trillium "The Rivard property is contiguous to our flagship Newman Todd Property, making this a significant acquisition as we continue to delineate gold mineralization with the potential of adding to the current strike length of Newman Todd. In addition to all documented gold occurrences of high-grade gold mineralization and known surface expressions from exploration, Trillium is excited to see that the Rivard property has similar geological characteristics to the model of the legendary Campbell and Red Lake Gold Mines. Shareholders should anxiously look forward to an inaugural drill program as we look to test the intersection of Rivard's high grade gold bearing veins and the prolific Newman Todd structure."

Exploration has been carried out on the Rivard property since the 1930s. The largest amount of work was completed in the 1940s by Heath Gold Mines Ltd., which collected a 64 ton bulk sample from several pits along a 200 metre length of the main gold-bearing trend. The bulk sampled yielded 8.32 ounces of gold (approximately 260 grams of gold) and had an average grade of 0.13 ounces of gold per ton (approximately 4.45 grams per ton).

Rubicon Minerals Corporation optioned the property from the Rivard family in the late 1990s; it then became part of the "Red Lake Joint Venture" or RLJV between Rubicon and AngloGold. In 2003 the RLJV was dissolved. AngloGold, which had earned a 60% interest in all of Rubicon's very extensive land holdings in the Red Lake camp (except the McFinley and McCuaig mine properties), relinquished all of that interest except for the Rivard and Newman-Todd properties, in which it retained 100% interest demonstrating that AngloGold placed a very substantial value on these "west end" properties, both now controlled by Trillium Gold Mines. During the 2003-2004 period, AngloGold completed a merger with Ashanti Gold Mines, suspended all its exploration activities in Canada and terminated the option on the Rivard property.

At Rivard, gold typically occurs in the veins as coarse, free gold, whereas on the NT property, gold commonly occurs in a carbonate and sulphide rich breccia horizon as well as in later quartz veins. Photo 3 shows an excellent example of quartz veining from the Rivard property in a fuchsite rich host rock, with spectacular visible gold.



Photo 3 Coarse free gold in quartz from one of the veins on the Rivard property

The dominant strike direction of veins is similar to that within the Red Lake greenstone belt and is consistent with D2 deformation seen camp wide, including mineralizing events in the Red Lake Mine. The table below provides a comparison of geological environments at the Rivard Property and the Campbell-Red Lake Mines.

COMPARISON BETWEEN GEOLOGICAL ENVIRONMENTS RIVARD PROPERTY AND CAMPBELL-RED LAKE MINES GEOLOGICAL FEATURES CAMPBELL-RED LAKE RIVARD PROPERTY Stratigraphy Bruce Channel Sediments -----unconformity----- Balmer Volcanics Slate Bay Sediments -----unconformity----- Ball Volcanics Large Scale Structure In Cochenour-Gullrock Deformation Zone Close to St Paul-Pipestone Bay Deformation Zone, possible NE trending DZ through property Local Structure F2 Folds Probable F2 Folds Lithology Ultramafic bodies in mainly mafic volcanics Ultramafic bodies in mafic volcanics and felsic tuffs Lithology & Structure Folded ultramafic bodies Probable folded ultramafic bodies Alteration Widespread Fe-carbonate Widespread Fe-carbonate and fuchsite Metamorphism Upper Greenschist facies near amphibolite facies isograd Upper Greenschist facies near amphibolite facies isograd Mineralization High grade gold High grade gold



Figure 1 Geology Map of the Rivard Property showing trenches, surface gold showings, and gold bearing veins



Figure 2 Satellite image of the Rivard Property showing trenches, surface gold showings, and gold bearing veins

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Robert W. Schafer QP, PGeo, a director of Trillium Gold Mines, as defined by NI 43-101

About Trillium Gold Mines Inc.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. is a British Columbia based company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in the highly prospective Red Lake Mining District of Northern Ontario.

Disclosure and Caution

