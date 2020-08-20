Ridgeline Minerals Receives Drill Permit Approval for the Swift Gold Project, Nevada

Vancouver, August 20, 2020 - Ridgeline Minerals Corp. (TSXV: RDG) ("Ridgeline" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") on the Company's proposed Notice of Intent ("NOI") drilling and exploration permit for up 15 drill sites at the Swift Project in Lander County, Nevada. Ridgeline's 2,000 meter ("m") Phase I drill program is scheduled to begin in early September.

Chad Peters, Ridgeline's President & CEO commented, "For years Swift was a historically underappreciated project in the middle of the Battle Mountain - Eureka Trend, a prolific mining district and host to some of the largest Nevada gold discoveries in recent history including the Fourmile and Goldrush deposits. In 1999, a drill hole at Swift intersected 16.8m @ 0.72 g/t gold ("Au"), 0.50 g/t silver ("Ag") in Lower Plate carbonate host rocks and never received follow-up drilling. Twenty-one years later, our team is excited to go back and test this highly prospective target with our Phase I drill program"

Swift Project Highlights:

51 square/kilometer (km²) land package directly on-trend of the Nevada Gold Mines Cortez Mine Complex (Figure 1.0)

Historic core hole MCK-99-5A intersected 16.8m @ 0.72 g/t Au, 0.50 g/t Ag starting at 727m within the Lower Plate carbonate host rocks similar to multiple gold mines in the district

Highly prospective Cortez Structural Corridor extends across the Swift property and coincides with a pronounced gravity geophysics high as well as mapped dike swarms and elevated surface soils (gold-arsenic-antimony) anomalies at multiple targets (Figure 2.0)

Swift Project

Swift is a Carlin-Type gold exploration project located on the Cortez District of the Battle Mountain - Eureka Trend in Nevada with Ridgeline holding the option to earn a 100% interest in the project. The Property is immediately adjacent to the historic Elder Creek gold mine as well as directly on trend of The Pipeline, Cortez Hills and Goldrush deposits which comprise the Nevada Gold Mines owned and operated Cortez Complex. Throughout 2019 and the first half of 2020, Ridgeline completed property-wide gravity and airborne magnetics geophysics, surface soil sampling, and field mapping. The Company will target the highly prospective Fallen City and Goat targets in 2020 (Figure 3.0) with a 2,000m Phase I reverse-circulation drill program scheduled to begin in September 2020.

Figure 1.0: Plan view map showing location of the 51 km² Swift property on the prolific Battle Mountain Eureka Trend in Nevada





To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/62184_b559f5f9144b4bdf_002full.jpg

Figure 2.0: Plan view map showing robust Arsenic (As) in soils anomalies at surface. As "plumes" are a common indicator of covered Carlin-Type gold systems in Nevada.





To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/62184_b559f5f9144b4bdf_003full.jpg

Figure 3.0: Schematic X-Section A-A' highlighting the Fallen City and Goat targets. Phase I program to test projection of historic MCK-99-5A drill intercept into shallower Roberts Mtn. Formation host rocks in the Fallen City target area





To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7298/62184_b559f5f9144b4bdf_004full.jpg

Technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael T. Harp, P.Geo. the Company's Vice President, Exploration, who is Ridgeline's qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 responsible for technical matters of this release.

About Ridgeline Minerals Corp.

Ridgeline is a discovery focused gold explorer with a proven management team and a 116 km² exploration portfolio across three projects in the highly prospective Carlin and Battle Mountain - Eureka Trends in Nevada, USA. More information about Ridgeline can be found at www.RidgelineMinerals.com.

