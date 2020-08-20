Heatherdale Announces Further Upsize of Previously Announced Private Placement to CDN$5.8 Million

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, Aug. 20, 2020 - Heatherdale Resources Ltd. ("Heatherdale" or the "Company") (TSXV: HTR) is pleased to announce, due to strong investor demand, a further increase to the size of the previously announced non-brokered private placement offering of common shares (the "Common Shares") of the Company to CDN$5.8 million (the "Offering").

Financing

The Offering will consist of up to 36,250,000 pre-Consolidation (7,250,000 post-Consolidation) Common Shares at a price of CDN$0.16 (CDN$0.80 post-Consolidation) for up to total gross proceeds of CDN$5.8 million. Certain finders may receive a finder's fee in relation to those Common Shares sold to subscribers introduced by a particular finder.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to fund exploration activities on the Company's Niblack Cu-Au-Zn-Ag project located in Alaska and working capital purposes.

Certain directors and officers of the Company are expected to acquire securities under the Offering. Such participation would be considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The Offering will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101.

The closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued under the Offering will be subject to the standard four-month hold.

Consolidation

As previously announced, the Company intends to consolidate its outstanding common shares on a 5 (old) for 1 (new) basis in order to reduce the number of common shares outstanding (the "Consolidation"). The Company currently has 74,699,254 common shares outstanding and following the Consolidation there will be 14,939,850 common shares outstanding (before taking into account the shares issued in the Offering described above). It is anticipated that the Consolidation will occur immediately prior to the closing of the financing. The board of directors of the Company believe that the Consolidation is in the best interest of its shareholders as it is anticipated that the Consolidation will provide the Company with greater flexibility to arrange the financings it requires to advance the Niblack project. The Consolidation is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, however no shareholder approval is required.

About Heatherdale

Heatherdale Resources Ltd. owns 100% of the high-grade Niblack copper-gold-zinc-silver VMS project, located adjacent to tidewater in southeast Alaska. For more information on Heatherdale, visit the Company's website at www.heatherdaleresources.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Robert McLeod"

Robert McLeod, P.Geo

CEO and Director

