PLAN Signs Concrete Testing Contract with U of Alberta

VANCOUVER, August 20, 2020 - Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PLAN) ("PLAN" or "Progressive Planet"), an emerging leader in the commercialization of natural pozzolans to reduce the carbon footprint of cement production, is pleased to announce that it has signed a second Collaborative Research Agreement with the University of Alberta in order to complete final testing on PLAN's Natural Pozzolan Blend which we intend to produce to compete with fly ash as a substantially greener supplementary cementing material.

Throughout the world, fly ash is generated as a by-product of burning coal for electricity generation. Fly ash is used as a supplementary cementing material in blended cement mixes. The supply of fly ash is directly related to the amount of coal which is combusted in power plants which in many parts of Canada, and the world, are scheduled for decommissioning or are already being decommissioned.

In December 2019, PLAN announced its first Collaborative Research Agreement with the University of Alberta to conduct work with respect to improving the rheology (slump) of the Natural Pozzolan from its Z-1 Quarry so that it possessed similar rheology to commercially available fly ash. Final rheology results of the Z-1/pulverized glass blend were superior to the rheology of the fly ash blend.

Before launching our Natural Pozzolan Blend commercially, we need to assure ready mix and pre-cast concrete businesses that concrete which contains this Natural Pozzolan Blend can withstand the conditions which concrete must withstand in Canada. This second Collaborative Research Agreement covers five tests including the following:

Compressive strength (CSA A3004-E1),

Alkali-silica reaction (CSA A23.3-28A),

Sulphate resistance (CSA A3004-C8),

Air void (ASTM C462), and,

Freeze thaw resistance (ASTM C666, as referenced in CSA A3004-E1).

"We were very pleased with the results achieved by Dr. Vivek Bindiganavile and his team of concrete experts on the first Collaborative Research Agreement. If we achieve successful results from these additional tests, we will have completed all the testing required to give the ready mix and pre-cast concrete industries confidence to use our Natural Pozzolan Blend. With a fully functional comminution plant in place to pulverize Natural Pozzolan from the Z-1 Quarry and to pulverize post-consumer glass, we intend to introduce this product during the 2021 construction season," stated Steve Harpur, CEO.

ABOUT PROGRESSIVE PLANET

Progressive Planet is an emerging leader in supplying solutions for a livable planet by developing low carbon, pozzolan-based, cementing products which replace equivalent amounts of Portland Cement and fly ash in concrete. The production of Portland Cement is the second largest global generator of CO2 emissions.

Progressive Planet operates its flagship Z1 Zeolite Quarry in British Columbia and is earning an 100% interest in the Z2 Natural Pozzolan Property near Falkland, BC and earning a 100% interest in the Heffley Creek Metals and Natural Pozzolan Property. All three properties are within a one- hour drive of Kamloops, BC, an industrial hub with rail access to Canadian and US markets.

For further information or investor relations inquiries, please contact us:

1-800-910-3072

Investors@progressiveplanet.ca

www.progressiveplanet.ca

Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Progressive Planet Solutions Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/602580/PLAN-Signs-Concrete-Testing-Contract-with-U-of-Alberta