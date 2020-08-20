Initial 2020 Exploration Results Outboard of Historic Engineer Workings

Vancouver, August 20, 2020 - Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. (the "Company") (TSXV:EAU) announces results from its initial exploration program of evaluating the area surrounding and to the north of the main workings of the historic Engineer Gold Mine ("Engineer"). A map is available on the Company's website at www.engineergoldmines.com/news

An initial evaluation of the Happy Sullivan showing, 3 km northeast of Engineer, yielded results of 3.32 g/t Au with 78.2 g/t Ag over 0.6m from a northerly trending shear hosted vein near the lower adit portal, and 3.67 g/t Au with 14.9 g/t Ag over 0.35m from a separate northerly trending vein exposed in an open cut (near the possible caved western extent of the lower adit). Additional sampling has just been completed on the Main Happy Sullivan vein, exposed above a shaft at the upper adit portal, and along trend to the north. Sample results will be released when received. Green mica, similar to the vanadium mica that occurs within the historic Engineer workings, is evident within the Happy Sullivan system. Significant north and northeast structures also intersect here, indicating a favourable environment for mineralized veins.

Company President Andrew H. Rees commented "Similar to initial exploration work south of the Engineer Gold Mine at Wann River (discussed in news on August 18, 2020), assay results from exploration work resulted in gold and silver bearing mineralization in multiple vein systems throughout the central and northern areas of the Engineer Gold and Silver Project. Management is encouraged with these results and intends to complete multiple small, 200 lb bulk samples to evaluate these veins as the Company awaits additional assay results from exploration work in these areas."

The Minnie vein, within the southwesterly trending Mickey vein system yielded 3.95 g/t Au, 6.6 g/t Ag over 1.2m. A grab sample from the southern end of the Mickey vein returned 1.14 g/t Au, 0.7 g/t Ag and one from the central portion yielded 0.56 g/t Au, 2.9 g/t Ag. No significant values were obtained from other chip samples along the Mickey, Gleaner and Myosotis veins despite reports of visible gold. The Mickey-Myosotis-Gleaner vein systems have been traced over a composite strike length of 800m and lie just east of, and may be related to, the Boulder-Governor-Shaft vein system which occurs at the eastern margin of the main workings of the historic Engineer Gold mine. Small, 200 lb bulk samples are being considered to better evaluate these veins.

During an evaluation of the newly acquired Tag deposit, 7 km north of Engineer, assay values of the Main showing were confirmed with results of 4.05 g/t Au over 0.75m and 1.34 g/t Au over 1.8m.

All samples were sent to Activation Laboratories Ltd ("Actlabs"), Kamloops for sample preparation and analysis. Gold assays were completed by metallic screen fire assay analysis by method code 1A4-500, where the entire sample is crushed to 80% -2mm and a 500g sample split is pulverised and sieved to 149um (100 mesh) with gold analyzed by fire assay on the entire +149um fraction and two splits of the -149um fraction. A final gold assay is calculated based on the gold content and weight of each fraction. All samples were also analyzed for 38 additional elements by method code 1E3 involving aqua regia digestion of a 0.5g sub-sample followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma - Optical Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-OES) analysis. Additional quality control samples are regularly analysed by the laboratory and include blanks, certified reference materials, and duplicates of crushed and pulverized material. Actlabs is ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited for the procedures performed.

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed by Jean Pautler, P.Geo., a qualified person with respect to NI 43-101.

About Engineer Gold Mines Ltd.

Engineer Gold is focused on the exploration and development of the 100%-owned, Engineer Gold Mine Property, centered on the Historic high-grade Engineer Gold Mine situated 32 km southwest of Atlin, B.C. Previous work has identified numerous high-grade vein and shear-hosted bulk-tonnage gold exploration targets including Wann River to the southwest, TAG and Happy Sullivan to the northeast of the Engineer Gold Mine.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

