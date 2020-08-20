Zephyr Minerals Ltd. Provides Clarification

HALIFAX, Aug. 20, 2020 - Zephyr Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:ZFR) (OTC:ZPHYF) ("Zephyr" or the "Company") announces that further to the news release of 8:50 AM ET, 20 August, 2020, the slower than anticipated progress on its drill program at El Plomo , Dawson-Green Mountain property, Colorado was due to rig break downs and slow drilling due to broken ground conditions.

Loren Komperdo, President and CEO, stated "This is the first deep drill hole in this area of the Dawson-Green Mountain property and as such drilling conditions are unpredictable. While the slow progress is unfortunate, we do not foresee any issue with achieving our ultimate targeted drill hole depth of between 457 m and 609 m (1,500 ft – 2,000 ft). The drill hole is currently at a depth of 263 m (862 ft)."

About Zephyr Minerals Ltd.

Zephyr Minerals Ltd. continues to advance its 100% owned high grade Dawson-Green Mountain property in Colorado, USA. After expanding it's land package to 1,385 hectares (3,430 acres) the Company now controls a 12.2 km long Dawson-Green Mountain mineralized trend. The central 3.2 km long El Plomo section is the focus for potential Broken Hill Type silver-lead-zinc mineralization and the east and west sections, Dawson and Green Mountain respectively are being targeted for gold. The Dawson section is currently host to a high grade inferred gold resource. The Company believes the combined Dawson and Green Mountain sections encompassing approximately 9 km of mineralized trend provide excellent resource expansion potential.

