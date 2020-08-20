Skeena Resources Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2020 - Walter Coles Jr., President & Chief Executive Officer, Skeena Resources Ltd. ("Skeena Resources" or the "Company") (TSX: SKE), joined his team and Karoline Hunter, Head of Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the company's graduation from TSX Venture Exchange to Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.
Skeena Resources is a junior Canadian mining exploration company focused on developing prospective precious metal properties in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company's primary activities are the exploration and development of the past-producing Eskay Creek mine, which contains an open-pit resource of 2.6 million ounces at 5.9 g/t AuEq in the Indicated category and 1.4 million ounces at 3.0 g/t AuEq in the Inferred category. The Company recently completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) on Eskay Creek which highlights an after-tax NPV5% of C$1.2B, 77% IRR and a 0.8-year payback at US$1,700/oz Au. Skeena Resources is also exploring the past-producing Snip gold mine. For more information, please visit https://www.skeenaresources.com/
For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!