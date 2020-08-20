Bonterra Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 20, 2020) - Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF) (FSE: 9BR2) (the "Company" or "Bonterra") announces that Christina Ouellette has resigned as a Director of the Company, effective immediately. The Board of Directors thanks Mrs. Ouellette for her dedicated service to Bonterra and wishes her well in her retirement.

In addition, Bonterra is pleased to announce the appointment of Jean Rainville as an independent non-executive Director of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Rainville has over 40 years of experience in the mining industry and financial markets. From 2008, his principal occupation was President and CEO of Blackrock Metals Inc. In 2018, Mr. Rainville ceased to serve as CEO, while retaining his position as President until late 2019, at which time he became a consultant. Previously, Mr. Rainville worked as an engineer, a fund manager and a director of corporate finance and has also served as a director or advisor for several public companies. He holds bachelor's degrees in Mining Engineering and Commerce, both from McGill University.

Cesar Gonzalez, Chairman of Bonterra commented: "The addition of Jean Rainville as an independent non-executive Director is another positive milestone in the restructuring of Bonterra. Jean's extensive experience in the mining industry, especially in Quebec, will prove invaluable. We have now completed the reconstitution of our Board of Directors and look forward to focusing our attention on the exploration and development of the Company's assets."

In connection with Mr. Rainville's appointment to the Board of Directors, Bonterra granted him incentive stock options to acquire a total of 300,000 common shares of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan and subject to any regulatory approval. Each stock option, vests immediately and is exercisable at a price of $1.54 per share for a period of five years from the grant date.

