Shareholder Reports Updated Equity Interest in Leocor Gold Inc.

Vancouver, August 20, 2020 - Etienne Moshevich (the "Shareholder") announces that, on July 17, 2020, he sold an aggregate of 1,487,000 common shares (the "Shares") of Leocor Gold Inc. (the "Issuer") that were beneficially owned and controlled by him. The Issuer has a head office at Suite 303, 750 West Pender Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6C 2T7. The disposition of the Shares took place in private transactions pursuant to share purchase agreements.

Prior to disposing the Shares, the Shareholder had beneficial ownership and control of 3,187,000 common shares of the Issuer, representing approximately 17.50% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer.

Immediately after disposing the Shares, the Shareholder had beneficial ownership and control of 1,700,000 common shares of the Issuer, representing approximately 9.33% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Issuer. The disposition of the Shares was made for investment purposes.

A copy of the early warning report has been filed under the Issuer's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Review (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com. You may also contact Etienne Moshevich in order to obtain a copy of the early warning report (604) 681-0084.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

