Tethyan Receives Court Approval of Arrangement with Adriatic Metals plc

Vancouver, August 20, 2020 - Tethyan Resource Corp. (TSXV: TETH) ("Tethyan") is pleased to announce that it has obtained a final order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") with Adriatic Metals plc. As announced on August 17, Tethyan shareholders approved the Arrangement at the annual general and special meeting of Tethyan shareholders.

Closing of the Arrangement is anticipated to occur in September, subject to obtaining final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange and London Stock Exchange, completion of a spin-off transaction by EFPP d.o.o. is expected to occur in September, as well as customary conditions to closing. Tethyan will apply to delist the common shares of Tethyan from the TSX Venture Exchange following closing.

For further information regarding the Arrangement, please refer to the management information circular dated July 13, 2020, available under Tethyan's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ABOUT TETHYAN RESOURCE CORP.

Tethyan Resource Corp. is a precious and base metals mineral exploration company focused on the Tethyan Metallogenic Belt in Eastern Europe, mainly Serbia.

