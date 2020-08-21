Sassy Completes Phase I Drilling at Foremore Gold-Silver Project; Investor Relations Hired

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, Aug. 21, 2020 - Sassy Resources Corp. ("Sassy" or the "Company") (CSE: SASY) is pleased to announce it has completed an 11-hole Phase I diamond drilling program at the Foremore Gold-Silver Project in Northwest British Columbia's Eskay Camp. Extensive field exploration continues across the 146 sq. km project, targeting multiple high-grade surface structures in advance of a now expanded Phase 2 drill program beginning in September.

Phase 1 drilling was followed up with borehole electromagnetic (BHEM) surveys in each zone along the multi-kilometer-long historic More Creek high-grade corridor, one of three major project areas the company is focused on. Initial drill holes were sent to MSA Labs in Terrace on a "rush" basis with assay results anticipated by the end of August.

Mr. Mark Scott, Sassy President and CEO, commented: "Our team did an exceptional job of executing the Phase 1 drill program on schedule, safely and on budget. Our crews and service partners have persevered through challenging weather and the COVID-19 pandemic with great effectiveness and agility. We very much look forward to sharing initial results of their collective efforts in the near future, and accelerating the pursuit of a potential new discovery in this richly endowed district."

Sassy Hires Investor Relations

Sassy Resources is pleased to announce that it has retained Terry Bramhall, a Vancouver-based investor relations specialist with more than 20 years' IR and communications experience in the resource sector.

"Terry's connections and proven ability to nurture long-term investor relationships will greatly aid our commitment to build shareholder value," explained Sassy CEO Mark Scott. "Terry's reach into the investment community, his attention to detail and his appreciation of the importance of branding are a perfect fit for Sassy as we begin our journey as a publicly traded company."

Bramhall commented: "Sassy is quickly establishing itself as an aggressive and important new player in one of the most prolific gold camps in the world, and it's year-round exploration focus will help build the "lively, bold and full of spirit" Sassy brand. I'm excited to be part of the Sassy team and I look forward to expanding a high-quality investor base."

Under the agreement, Sassy will pay Bramhall $5,000 (CDN) per month. The contract term is 12 months and also includes performance-based stock options. The agreement is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Ian Fraser, P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Sassy Resources. Mr. Fraser is the Qualified Person responsible for the scientific and technical information contained herein under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

About Sassy Resources

Sassy Resources is an exploration stage resource company currently engaged in the identification, acquisition and exploration of high-grade precious metal and base metal projects in North America. Its current focus is on the Foremore Gold-Silver Project located in the Eskay Camp, Liard Mining Division, in the heart of Northwest B.C.'s prolific Golden Triangle.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date of this release and the Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities law. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "looks forward", "does not anticipate", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Technical and scientific information are based on the assumptions and parameters set out herein, in the Foremore Technical Report (as defined below) and on the opinion of "qualified persons" (as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). Forward-looking information is based on opinions, estimates and reasonable assumptions that have been made by the Company as at the date of such information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Issuer to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to, risks related to: possible changes to the use of proceeds; the impact of general business and economic conditions; mining operations, including risks related to government and environmental regulation, unexpected events and delays during exploration, actual results of current and future exploration activities, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; industry conditions, including fluctuations in the price of precious metals and other metals, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and fluctuations in interest rates; stock market volatility; competition; community relations; risks, uncertainties and other factors relating to public health crises, including the evolving COVID-19 coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic and health crisis; as well as those factors discussed in Section 17 - Risk Factors in the Listing Statement and identified elsewhere in the Technical Report and other disclosure documents of the Issuer filed at www.sedar.com. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

