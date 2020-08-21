Champ Property Exploration to Commence

Vancouver, August 21, 2020 - 66 Resources Corp. (CSE: SXX) ("66" or the "Company") a mineral exploration and development company is pleased to announce the commencement of its Q3 2020 exploration work program at the Company's Champ precious metals project (the "Property"),located in the West Kootenay's near Castlegar, British Columbia.

The field team will undertake a program of rock sampling and hand trenching at the two known mineral occurrences with the object of extending the mineralization at both sites. The field team will mobilize to site by August 28.

66 has conducted two exploration programs on the Property to date, the initial program in 2017 and a follow-up program after listing in 2018. The programs consisted of soil sampling, prospecting and limited hand trenching, concentrating largely on two known mineralized occurrences: Dirty Jack and Champ.

The Dirty Jack showing consists of massive sulfide fractures and disseminated sulfides in calc-silicate altered rocks. Historic grab sample highlights include 5.157 g/t Au. 66 Resources soil geochemistry over the Dirty Jack showing showed parallel northwest trending soil anomalies, suggesting mineralization may continue along strike;

The Champ showing is a zone of quartz veining and stock working associated with a granitic to more mafic intrusive rocks. Historic grab sample highlights include 3.353 g/t Au. 66 Resources soil geochemistry over the Champ showing, located several spot gold anomalies;

Additional showings were located during the 2017 and 2018 programs, with one zone returned a highlight grab sample of 0.653 g/t Au and 24.3 g/t Ag.

66 Resources cautions investors grab samples are selected samples and are not necessarily representative of mineralization hosted on the property.

Management has appropriate COVID-19 protocols in place to protect employees, contractors, consultants and their families. The safety and well-being of the work force is the Company's highest priority.

66 Resources Corp. is a junior mining company currently focused on the it's Champ precious metal property near Castlegar, British Columbia.

