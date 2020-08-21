Gold Terra Commences Trading on the OTCQB Market

VANCOUVER, August 21, 2020 - Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSXV:YGT)(OTCQB:TRXXF)(FRA:TX0) ("Gold Terra" or the "Company) is pleased to announce that its common shares have been accepted for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market, a U.S. trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc. in New York. The common shares will begin trading today on OTCQB under the ticker symbol "TRXXF".

"With the resurgence of the gold market and the Company's recent exploration success on its YCG project, it is the right time to upgrade from the Pink Market to the OTCQB Venture Market," said David Suda, President and CEO of the Company. "Having this listing will broaden our reach in the United States and facilitate the trading of our stock for U.S. based retail and institutional investors as we continue to build awareness and unlock the potential of our gold project in Yellowknife."

The Company will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "YGT".

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX:OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities.

The OTCQB is a marketplace for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their US investors. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process.

About Gold Terra's Yellowknife City Gold Project

The Yellowknife City Gold ("YCG") project encompasses 790 sq. km of contiguous land immediately north, south and east of the City of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories. Through a series of acquisitions, Gold Terra controls one of the six major high-grade gold camps in Canada. Being within 10 kilometres of the City of Yellowknife, the YCG is close to vital infrastructure, including all-season roads, air transportation, service providers, hydro-electric power and skilled tradespeople.

The YCG lies on the prolific Yellowknife greenstone belt, covering nearly 70 kilometres of strike length along the main mineralized shear system that host the former-producing high-grade Con and Giant gold mines. The Company's exploration programs have successfully identified significant zones of gold mineralization and multiple targets that remain to be tested which reinforces the Company's objective of re-establishing Yellowknife as one of the premier gold mining districts in Canada.

Visit our website at www.goldterracorp.com.

For more information, please contact:

David Suda, President and CEO

Phone: 604-928-3101 | Toll-Free: 1-855-737-2684

dsuda@goldterracorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Gold Terra Resource Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/602703/Gold-Terra-Commences-Trading-on-the-OTCQB-Market