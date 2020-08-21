Great Thunder Gold Arranges Flow-Through Private Placement

Vancouver, August 21, 2020 - Great Thunder Gold Corp. (CSE: GTG) (OTC: MLBVF) (FSE: M4KQ) is pleased to announce that is has arranged a non-brokered private placement of 600,000 flow-through shares at a price of $1.00 per share with no warrant, to raise gross proceeds of $600,000.

Great Thunder will use the proceeds from the offering to fund exploration of its Northbound, Southern Star and other properties in the Fenelon Gold Camp of Quebec.

The Company has agreed to pay a finder's fee of up to 6% cash on subscription proceeds. All securities issued pursuant to this offering will have a hold period expiring four months after the closing date.

About Great Thunder Gold

Great Thunder Gold is a junior Canadian mining exploration company focused on exploration and development along the Detour Gold trend in Quebec. The Company is one of the largest mineral claim holders next to the region's leader, Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd..

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Blair Naughty"

President and CEO

Investor Relations

Email: info@greatthundergold.com

Direct Line: (236) 513-4653

www.greatthundergold.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/62254