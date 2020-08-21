Newcore Gold Announces AGSM Results

VANCOUVER, Aug. 21, 2020 - Newcore Gold Ltd. (TSX-V: NCAU) (the "Company" or "Newcore") today announced that all resolutions were passed by the requisite majority at its annual general and special meeting (“AGSM”) held in Vancouver, British Columbia on August 19, 2020. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants were re-appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year. The Long-Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”) of the Company was approved by the Company’s disinterested shareholders.



Shareholders voted in favour of setting the number of directors at nine and the following incumbent directors were re-elected: Luke Alexander, Omaya Elguindi, George Salamis, Ryan King, Douglas B. Forster, Edward Farrauto, Blayne Johnson, Douglas Hurst, and Michael Vint.

Following the AGSM, the board of directors re-appointed Luke Alexander as CEO and President and Kristian Dagsaan as CFO.

Newcore granted 1,500,000 stock options, 900,000 restricted share units and 400,000 performance share units (“Awards”) to directors, officers, and an employee of the Company. The stock options were granted at a price of $0.79 per share for a period of five years. These Awards are subject to regulatory approval and are granted under the Company's LTIP and include vesting provisions.



About Newcore Gold

Newcore Gold is advancing its Enchi Gold project with a current 1.1 million ounce gold Inferred1 Resource (37.4 million tonnes grading 0.90 g/t Au) located in Ghana, Africa’s largest gold producer. Newcore Gold offers investors a unique combination of top-tier leadership, who are aligned with shareholders through their 39% ownership, and prime district scale exploration opportunities. Enchi’s 216 square kilometre land package covers 40 kilometres of Ghana’s prolific Bibiani Shear Zone, a gold belt which hosts several 5 million-ounce gold deposits, including Kinross’ Chirano mine 50 kilometers to the north. Newcore’s vision is to build a responsive, creative and powerful gold enterprise that maximizes returns for shareholders.



