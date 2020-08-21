EQS-News: PJSC Mechel : Mechel Reports Management Changes

Mechel Reports Management Changes

Moscow, Russia - 21 August 2020 - Mechel PAO (MOEX: MTLR, NYSE: MTL), one of the leading Russian mining and metals companies, reports Ekaterina Silayeva's appointment as the company's human resources director.

Ekaterina Silayeva will be in charge of Mechel Group's entire human resources and organizational development bloc. She also became part of Mechel PAO's Management Board. Her predecessor Natalya Trubkina has left the company.

"Ekaterina Silayeva has extensive and valuable experience, she has been working for Mechel for many years and knows the company from inside out. The Group's top management gained a strong member of our leadership in her. I wish Ekaterina success in her new post! I would also like to offer sincere gratitude to Natalya Trubkina for her fruitful efforts and hope that she will have equally ambitious and interesting tasks ahead of her outside Mechel," Mechel PAO's Chief Executive Officer Oleg Korzhov noted.

Prior to her appointment, Ms Silayeva worked as chief of Polyus Management Company's remuneration and social policy department. In 2007-2019, she worked within Mechel Group as deputy director and then director of compensations, benefits and social programs department, and director of Mechel PAO's personnel policy department. In 2004-2007, she worked as chief of Volgotanker AMS's motivation and compensation policy department. In 2001-2004, she was chief specialist at Lukoil Overseas Service Ltd's personnel development and stimulation department.

Ms Silayeva graduated State University of Management with a qualification as economist-mathematician. She also holds an MBA degree from the Russian Government's Academy of National Economy.

