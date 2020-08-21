Osino Resources Strengthens Board With Appointment of Two New Directors

VANCOUVER, Aug. 21, 2020 - Osino Resources Corp. (TSXV: OSI) (FSE: RSR1) ("Osino” or “the Company”), is pleased to announce that it has appointed two new directors to its board at its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) that took place on August 20th, 2020.

The Company would like to welcome Marvin Singer and Margot Naudie as independent directors to the Board of Osino.

Mr. Marvin Singer is a former Senior Partner at Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP and brings over 40 years of wide-ranging experience in natural resources law to Osino’s Board. Norton Rose is one of North America’s largest law firms. Since January 2020 he has been a corporate consultant to private and public companies after retiring from practicing corporate, securities and natural resources law.

Ms. Margot Naudie is a capital markets executive with 25 years’ experience as a senior portfolio manager of global natural resource long-short equity portfolios in North America. She has served as Managing Director at TD Asset Management and as a Senior Portfolio Manager at Marret Asset Management and CPP Investment Board. Margot also serves on the Boards of RMC Foundation, Providence Healthcare Foundation, BTU Metals Corp., and Polaris Infrastructure Inc.

In addition, Heye Daun (CEO), Alan Friedman (President), David Hodgson, and Lazarus Shigwedha were all re-elected as Directors at the AGM. The Company would also like to thank former Director, Eugene Beukman, for his service and dedication over the last number of years and wishes him well with all his future endeavors.

About Osino Resources

Osino Resources Corp. (TSXV: OSI) is a well-financed Canadian gold exploration company with an active exploration program across our large Namibian ground position. Osino’s focus in 2020 is on defining and expanding our exciting new Twin Hills gold discovery within the developing Karibib Gold District and making new discoveries elsewhere. Twin Hills is a large, sediment-hosted, structurally controlled orogenic gold system, buried under approximately 20m of calcrete and windblown Kalahari sand and was discovered by Osino in 2019 following a systematic and innovative exploration campaign and the application of solid geological science. Osino is also advancing a range of other gold prospects and targets across our approximately 7,000 km2 ground position by utilizing a portfolio approach geared towards discovery.

Our core projects are favorably located north and north-west of Namibia’s capital city Windhoek. By virtue of their location, the projects benefit significantly from Namibia’s well-established infrastructure with paved highways, railway, power and water in close proximity. Namibia is mining-friendly and lauded as one of the continent’s most politically and socially stable jurisdictions. Osino continues to evaluate new ground with a view to expanding its Namibian portfolio.

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://osinoresources.com/

CONTACT INFORMATION

Osino Resources Corp.

Heye Daun: CEO

Tel: +27 (21) 418 2525

hdaun@osinoresources.com

Julia Becker: Investor Relations Manager

Tel: +1 (604) 785 0850

jbecker@osinoresources.com

