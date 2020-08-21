NuLegacy Gold Reports Change to Board

VANCOUVER, Aug. 21, 2020 - NuLegacy Gold Corp. announces that Mr. James Anderson is retiring as a Director of NuLegacy Gold. Mr. Anderson served as CEO of NuLegacy from 2012 to 2019, and as a Board member since 2012. James is now fully focused on his position as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer developing a Mexican silver project with Vangold Mining Corp.



“The management and fellow directors of the Company join me in wishing James well and thanking him for his extensive contributions to NuLegacy,” says Alex Davidson, Chairman of the Board.

“The trend is our friend” – NuLegacy Gold is focused on confirming high-grade Carlin-style gold deposits on its premier 108 sq. km (42 sq. mile) district scale Red Hill Property in the Cortez gold trend of Nevada. The Red Hill Property is located on trend and adjacentI to the three, multi-million ounce Carlin-type gold deposits (the Pipeline, Cortez Hills and Goldrush deposits) that are amongst Barrick Gold’s and the world’s largest, lowest cost and politically safest gold minesII.

I The similarity and proximity of these deposits in the Cortez Trend including Goldrush is not necessarily indicative of the gold mineralization in NuLegacy’s Red Hill Property.

II As extracted from Barrick’s Q4-2013 and Q1-2014 reports. As reported by Barrick, the Goldrush resource contains 8,557,000 indicated ounces of gold within 25.78 million tonnes grading ~10.57 g/t and 1,650,000 inferred ounces within 5.6 million tonnes grading ~9.0 g/t.

