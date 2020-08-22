Eric Sprott Clarifies Holdings in Aben Resources Ltd.

Toronto, August 21, 2020 - Eric Sprott wishes to clarify certain information appearing in the news release issued earlier today regarding his holdings in Aben Resources Ltd. (the "Corporation").

Previously, Mr. Sprott had disclosed that an aggregate of 6,666,667 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") of the Corporation (held by 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation he beneficially owns) had expired unexercised. Mr. Sprott wishes to clarify that that the Warrants have not expired and were amended by the Corporation to extend the expiry date to August 21, 2021 and to amend the exercise price of the Warrants from $0.45 per common share to $0.39 per common share. Further information on the amendments can be found in the Corporation's news release dated July 21, 2020, a copy of which is filed under the Corporation's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") at www.sedar.com.

As a result, Mr. Sprott wishes to clarify that he beneficially owns and controls 6,866,667 common shares and 6,666,667 Warrants, representing approximately 5.4% of the outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 10.1% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of all Warrants.

The common shares and Warrants are held for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

Aben Resources Ltd., is located at 777 Dunsmuir Street, Suite 1610, Vancouver, British Columbia, V7Y 1K4. A copy of an updated early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott's office at (416) 945-3294 (2176423 Ontario Ltd., 200 Bay Street, Suite 2600, Royal Bank Plaza, South Tower, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2J1).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/62323