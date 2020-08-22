Tudor Gold Grants Options

Vancouver, August 22, 2020 - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") announces the issuance of 2 million stock options with an exercise price of $2.82 per share, expiring on August 21st, 2024. The stock options are being issued to directors, officers and consultants of the company and are subject to regulatory approval.
About Tudor Gold
Tudor Gold is a precious and base metals explorer with properties in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (in which Tudor Gold has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Pretium Resources Inc.'s Brucejack property to the southeast. The Company also has a 100% interest in the Electrum Project, earn in options and 100% interests in other prospective projects located in the Golden Triangle area.
"Walter Storm"
Walter Storm
President and Chief Executive Officer
For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.tudor-gold.com or contact:
Catalin Kilofliski Director Corporate Development and Communications Tel. 604-559-8092 Email: catalin@tudor-gold.com
