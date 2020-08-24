Clean TeQ Announces Capital Structure Update

MELBOURNE, Aug. 24, 2020 - Clean TeQ Holdings Ltd. (Clean TeQ or Company) (ASX/TSX:CLQ; OTCQX:CTEQF) advises that the following performance rights have lapsed on 21 August 2020 as they have not met their performance conditions:

ASX Code Number of securities and description CLQAA 523 Performance Rights expiring 1 January 2021 CLQAA 1,686 Performance Rights expiring 1 July 2021 CLQAA 38,053 Performance Rights expiring 1 January 2022 CLQAA 66,509 Performance Rights expiring 1 July 2022 CLQAA 142,573 Performance Rights expiring 1 January 2023

The Company’s current capital structure therefore constitutes of the following classes of securities:

ASX Code Total number of securities and description CLQ 746,460,205 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares CLQAA 456,800 Performance Rights expiring 1 January 2021 CLQAA 783,009 Performance Rights expiring 1 July 2021 CLQAA 2,018,347 Performance Rights expiring 1 January 2022 CLQAA 2,408,330 Performance Rights expiring 1 July 2022 CLQAA 3,074,381 Performance Rights expiring 1 January 2023 CLQAA 6,494,459 Performance Rights expiring 1 July 2023 CLQAI 350,000 Options exercisable at $0.95 each expiring 31 August 2020 CLQAI 75,000 Options exercisable at $1.73 each expiring 6 November 2020 CLQAI 5,000,000 Options exercisable at $1.80 each expiring 4 December 2020 CLQAI 500,000 Options exercisable at $1.63 each expiring 12 March 2021 CLQAI 1,000,000 Options exercisable at $1.88 each expiring 19 February 2021 CLQAI 7,537,130 Options exercisable at $0.53 each expiring 9 August 2023









































For more information, please contact:

Ben Stockdale, CFO and Investor Relations +61 3 9797 6700

This announcement is authorised for release to the market by the Board of Directors of Clean TeQ Holdings Ltd..

