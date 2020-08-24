VANCOUVER, August 24, 2020 - Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") said its 100%-owned US-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership ("Pebble Partnership") has launched an advertising and outreach campaign targeting the Trump Administration, the Republican Party, its delegates and influencers to coincide with the Republican National Convention kicking off Tuesday.

The campaign message: ‘The current federal administration has made tremendous progress restoring objectivity, certainty, timeliness and science-based decision-making to statutory permitting. Now is NOT the time to return to Obama era politicization of regulatory reviews for major project developments.'

"We've seen a small number of unelected but high-profile conservatives suggest President Trump should put his thumb on the scale when it comes to the final step of permitting at Pebble- the ‘Record of Decision' we're expecting within weeks," said Tom Collier, Pebble Partnership CEO. "Our campaign is simply a reminder to the White House, to the conservative establishment and US business leaders that the politicization of statutory permitting processes is anathema to rebuilding America's economy, to restoring American jobs and attracting investment in job-creating projects and industries.

"Rejecting Pebble now, after 2½ years of intensive study by 11 federal, state and local regulatory agencies under the oversight of the United States Army Corps of Engineers and completion of an undeniably favorable Environmental Impact Statement ("EIS"), would mark a return to the Obama era - when national environmental groups called the shots and American workers suffered the consequences of their political power."

The Pebble Partnership has launched a targeted television advertising campaign beginning Tuesday on media outlets with significant viewership among Republicans, party delegates and their influencers in business and the conservative movement. The first campaign spot can be viewed at https://youtu.be/93e72dMPl4Y.

In addition to TV advertising, the Pebble Partnership has launched a broad-based campaign to activate all of the national Republican, conservative, business and resource development groups that have supported transparent and science-based permitting for Pebble, and railed against prior political interference from the Obama administration. Groups include: the Congressional Western Caucus, Competitive Enterprise Institute, Americans for Limited Government, Americans for Tax Reform, National Mining Association, American Energy Alliance, American Exploration and Mining Association, American Lands Council, 60+, Conservatives for Property Rights, American for Prosperity, and many others.

The Pebble Partnership also continues to reach out to its broad base of Republican and business supporters in Alaska, who have repeatedly called on the Trump Administration to support fair and predictable regulatory decision-making for major resource projects in the state. Groups include: Governor Mike Dunleavy, Republican leaders in the Alaska State Senate and House, the Alaska Republican Party, Resource Development Council for Alaska, Alaska Miners Association, Council of Alaska Producers, Alaska Chamber of Commerce, Alaska Support Industry Alliance, General Contractors of Alaska, among others.

"The number and breadth of Republican, conservative, business and pro-development voices in this country who believe America can develop her resources responsibly, and support American jobs, while producing the minerals we need for economic recovery, military and industrial security and a transition to a lower carbon future is truly overwhelming," Collier said. "All our campaign is intending to do is to remind President Trump who his real constituency is."

About Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Northern Dynasty is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, Canada. Northern Dynasty's principal asset, owned through its wholly owned Alaska-based U.S. subsidiary, Pebble Limited Partnership ("PLP"), is a 100% interest in a contiguous block of 2,402 mineral claims in southwest Alaska, including the Pebble deposit. PLP is the proponent of the Pebble Project, an initiative to develop one of the world's most important mineral resources.

