Black Tusk Explores Targets for Diamond Drilling on the McKenzie East Gold Project, Val-d'or, Quebec

VANCOUVER, August 24, 2020 - Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK)(OTC PINK:BTKRF)(Frankfurt:0NB) is pleased to announce that the company's exploration team are refining the location of primary drill targets on their 100-per-cent-owned McKenzie East Gold Project, located near Val d'Or, Quebec. The targets will be tested by diamond drilling slated to begin in early to mid-September.

The Phase 1 drilling program will consist of a minimum 1,000-metres of diamond drilling, with the initial 5 drill holes targeting depths between 200 to 300 metres downhole. Phase 1 is designed to test the mineralization potential of several anomalous features that occur within the northwestern section of the 1,676-hectare property.

The drilling program will test a corridor of interest that includes elevated gold associated with copper returned from the MMI soil sample results (see news release dated July 20, 2020), combined with magnetic anomalies outlined by the detailed drone survey. The team is also awaiting results from the 3D IP survey recently completed on the property prior to setting the final locations for initial drilling.

The geologic team has recently added 4 historic diamond drill holes to the McKenzie East database. These holes were completed by Exploration Auriginor Inc. and are documented in assessment report GM52916. The 4 holes were completed within the Black Tusk target corridor and returned significant gold results, now recorded as the C2-B gold showing on the Sigeom website. Intercepts include 2.8 grams per tonne (gpt) gold over 0.3 metre (m) (232.5-232.8 m downhole) and 0.9 gpt gold over 0.3 m (373.7-374 m downhole) from CO94-10, and 1.0 gpt gold over 0.3 m (84.4-84.7 m downhole), from hole C-94-13. True widths of mineralized intercepts are unknown.

1994 Diamond Drilling Collar Summary

ddh number ddhAZ ddhDIP utmE utmN Total length (m) Significant Au intercept* CO-94-10 25 65 311913 5357640 486.46 2.8 gpt (232.5-232.8) 0.9 gpt (373.7-374) CO-94-11 205 65 311874 5357581 502.31 0.7 gpt (80.8-81.4) 0.7 gpt (476.4-477) CO-94-12 25 65 312314 5357600 477.36 0.7 gpt (100.9-101.5) 0.8 gpt (285.6-286.2) CO-94-13 205 65 311892 5357471 221.28 1.0 gpt (84.4-84.7) * True width of intercept unknown at this time

The presence of gold in core from the historic drilling is very encouraging and assists in determining areas for continued exploration on the project. The Black Tusk geological team will continue to review all available data, and will add the 3D IP survey results as soon as they are available, in order to determine exact locations for initial phase 1 diamond drilling.

Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Grunenberg is also a Director of the Company.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

