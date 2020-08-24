Artemis Announces Appointment of Key Personnel

Trading Symbol: TSX-V: ARTG

VANCOUVER, Aug. 24, 2020 - Following the successful completion of the acquisition of the Blackwater Gold Project ("Blackwater" or the "Project") on August 21, 2020, Artemis Gold Inc. (TSXV: ARTG) ("Artemis" or, the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of key staff members as the Company looks to execute on its primary objective of advancing the Project towards permitting and construction.

Nick Campbell – VP Capital Markets

Mr. Campbell has more than 15 years of experience working on finance and capital markets in the mining industry. Mr. Campbell most recently served as Executive Vice President, Business Development for SilverCrest Metals Inc. and Chief Financial Officer for Goldsource Mines Inc. Prior to holding these positions, Nick was a mining analyst for over 10 years with Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Salman Partners Inc. Mr. Campbell holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Victoria.

Based out of the Company's Vancouver office, Mr. Campbell will be responsible for managing all day-to-day investor communications efforts, relationships with the analyst and broker communities, and contributing to the development and execution of all other investor relations strategies and initiatives.

Klaus Popelka – Manager Resource Geology

Klaus Popelka has a Master's degree in Applied Geosciences from the University of Leoben / Austria (Montanuniversität Leoben). During his career in the mining industry he has worked in Mine Geology, Exploration and Mine Engineering functions in 7 countries on 4 continents. His experience covers exploration and mining in a range of commodities like Uranium in Namibia and Malawi, base metals in Finland and Gold in Ghana and Canada for companies such as First Quantum Minerals, Paladin Energy Ltd. and BCM. Over the past 4 years, Klaus had been a significant contributor to the success of Atlantic Gold Corp. in Nova Scotia in the role of Manager Geology and Exploration.

Mr. Popelka will be primarily responsible for optimizing mining schedules, calculations of proper delineation of ore and waste, resource modelling and estimation for the Company, and supervision of drill programs for the Company.

Ryan Todd – VP Environment & Social Responsibility

Mr. Todd has 15 years of mining experience in environmental assessment, permitting, Indigenous and community relations. While the majority of his experience has been in Canada, he has worked on precious metals and energy projects in many regions of the world. Most recently, he led the environmental assessment process for Blackwater and prior to that he led the permitting of the Rainy River Mine in Ontario. Ryan has held senior management roles with New Gold and Western Coal (now Conuma Coal) and prior to that was a mining environmental consultant. He holds a Master's degree in civil engineering in addition to a Bachelor's degree in environmental science.

Mr. Todd will be primarily responsible for advancing all environmental and permitting matters as well as a key contact with Indigenous nations. Mr. Todd will also be a key member in evaluating environmental and permitting matters on the Company's other assets and any potential future acquisition targets.

Steven Dean, Chairman and CEO commented "We are very pleased to add a number of talented and experienced staff to the Artemis team as we progress Blackwater through the Feasibility and permitting phases.

In particular, we are excited to have Mr. Todd join as a key proponent of Blackwater from New Gold, which provides optimal continuity in respect to relations with indigenous nations and key stakeholders. In this light, I would also like to take the opportunity of welcoming Valerie Erickson and Carol Toews to the Artemis team, who will continue to serve as local community representatives in Vanderhoof, B.C. and also important contributors to the future success of Blackwater."

Additional Information Regarding - Investor Relations Engagement – Nick Campbell

Mr. Campbell's appointment is by way of employment agreement effective August 24, 2020 for an indefinite term.

Under the terms of the employment agreement between the parties, Mr. Campbell will earn an annual salary of $200,000, and be eligible for a performance bonus up to a maximum of 35% of his salary. Mr. Campbell will also be provided with an initial stock option allocation exercisable to purchase 175,000 common shares of Artemis pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. This initial grant of options will be made at a future date and will be set at the market price in place on the date of that grant.

Furthermore, Artemis will offer Mr. Campbell, by way of a private placement, the opportunity to purchase up to 250,000 common shares of Artemis at a purchase price that is at a 5% premium above the then current market price for shares of Artemis on the TSX Venture Exchange on a trading day mutually agreed between the parties. Mr. Campbell's compensation will be funded through the existing treasury of the Company.

As of the date of this news release, Mr. Campbell owns 275,000 common shares and 27,778 share purchase warrants, exercisable at a price of $1.08 until August 27, 2024.

