First Vanadium Commences Drilling on Gold Target on the Carlin Gold Trend, Nevada

Vancouver, August 24, 2020 - First Vanadium Corp. (TSXV: FVAN) (OTCQX: FVANF) (FSE: 1PY) ("First Vanadium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling commenced, as planned, on August 19 on the gold target opportunity within the Company's property on the world renowned Carlin Gold Trend in Nevada. The gold target has been identified by Dave Mathewson, a former Newmont Regional Exploration Manager who is the Company's Geological Advisor and is the Qualified Person supervising the program. The first phase of drilling is planned to consist of 1,500 metres (5,000') of reverse circulation drilling in two holes with a single rig.

Gold Target Drill Program Highlights include:

Property located on the Carlin Gold Trend, tapping into the prolific Carlin Gold Trend gold plumbing system, the most productive gold belt in USA;

Approximately 9 million ounces comprised of multiple gold deposits, including past producing mines, are present near the FVAN property (5-15km);

Experienced team of successful senior professional people including Dave Mathewson, an Ex-Newmont Regional Manager, and founder and Ex-VP Exploration of Gold Standard Ventures, responsible for discovering six Carlin-style gold deposits near the FVAN property (5-10km);

Gold target supported by compelling science: primarily, favourable comparison with several gold deposit settings in the Rain and Railroad Mining Districts; Right kind of north-south (N/S) structure with an associated 2km x 600m Carlin deposit-type hydrothermal alteration system (dolomite, gold, pathfinder metals, silicification) on FVAN property - all very typical of Carlin deposit-type plumbing system and gold deposits Major N/S structure on FVAN property is subparallel to structures hosting many of the nearby Gold Standard Venture Railroad District deposits and Newmont's past producing Rain District Emigrant mine N/S Structure and alteration on FVAN property has similar gravity signature as nearby past-producing mines (Rain, Northwest Rain and Emigrant of Newmont)

Gold target defined by Dave Mathewson has not been drilled; all drilling to date has been to a depth of only about 60m, mainly for the vanadium resource; the gold target is within a lower stratigraphic unit below the vanadium resource on the same property; and,

Dave Mathewson to spearhead the gold opportunity drill testing; hole selection, logging, synthesis and further program design.

About First Vanadium Corp.

First Vanadium has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Carlin Vanadium Project, located in Elko County, 6 miles south from the town of Carlin, Nevada and Highway I-80. The Carlin Vanadium Project hosts the Carlin Vanadium deposit. A positive PEA on the vanadium resource was announced May 11, 2020.

Technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dave Mathewson., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, and Geological Advisor to the Company.

Forward-looking information

