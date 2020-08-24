Fidelity Minerals Defines 4 High Priority Gold Prospects with Multi-Million Ounce Potential at Las Brujas Project

Vancouver, August 24th, 2020 - Fidelity Minerals Corp. (TSXV:FMN) | (FSE:S5GM) | (SSE:MNYC) ("Fidelity Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the delineation of 4 high-priority gold prospects at the Las Brujas project and provide an update on near-term plans to further evaluate the potential of these prospects.

Las Brujas Project (FMN: 100%)

The Company is in the early stages of defining a number of potentially significant epithermal gold resources across the recently expanded Las Brujas project. As announced on 12 June 2020, recent sampling identified gold mineralisation at three distinct zones visible along a road cut with gold grades reaching 15.3g/t Au, 1.59g/t Au and 1.16g/t Au, with all of the sampled anomalies being open in all directions. Importantly, these results represent new zones of mineralisation, in addition to previously encountered mineralisation in the northwest of the project. The expanded project now comprises 5,000ha in total, and comprises at least five prospect zones in which elevated gold anomalism has been identified. The four largest zones are tabulated following.

Prospect Name Footprint Type Known Au-Ag Description Guacamayo 2-4km2 HSE Historical 2.6gpt Au, 85.8gpt Ag Argillic assemblage with coherent anomaly coincident with alteration anomaly Grimaldi 2-4km2 HSE Historical 130.6gpt Ag, 2020 15.3gpt Au Advanced argillic assemblage, geochemical anomaly with strong alteration profile El Ambique 2-4km2 HSE 2020 1.6 gpt Au Strong Hem-Si alteration defines prospect extensive geochemical anomaly Bohorquez 1-4km2 HSE Historical 260ppb Au in soil Prospect located in prospective setting and defined by complex alteration

The Company has also updated its online Latest Presentation.

The Company is currently preparing plans for a more comprehensive field program consisting of geophysics and additional sampling project to build on the highly encouraging initial positive results.

The Company will continue to focus on its medium-term objectives, including to:

- Cost-effectively delineate substantial gold, copper and silver resources from the existing project portfolio. - Opportunistically expand the project portfolio, with accretive acquisitions. - Define a >1 million-ounce gold (I Moz-eq) gold resource within 3 years.

A short promotional video piece by BNN will be aired in the week ahead to introduce Fidelity Minerals to a broader investor audience. The video can be viewed at the News & Media section of the Fidelity Minerals website.

Further details about key projects, can be found in the most recent Fidelity Minerals Corporate Presentation available at:

https://www.fidelityminerals.com/latest-presentation

On behalf of the Board of Fidelity Minerals;

Ian Graham

CEO and Director

Tel: +1.604.671.1353

Email: igraham@fidelityminerals.com

