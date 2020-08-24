Bitterroot Resources Intersects Magmatic Nickel-Copper-PGM Mineralization in Michigan's Upper Peninsula

WEST VANCOUVER, August 24, 2020 - Bitterroot Resources Ltd.'s (TSXV:BTT) Michigan subsidiary ("Bitterroot") and its joint venture partner Below Exploration, Inc., ("Below"), have completed 1,411 metres of drilling in four (4) core holes on the LM Property in Baraga County, Michigan. The LM Property is being explored for conduit-hosted nickel-copper-platinum-palladium mineralization similar to Lundin Mining Corp.'s Eagle and Eagle East orebodies, which are located 30 kilometers to the east.

Bitterroot's drilling at the LM Property has intersected a magma conduit which hosts an upper olivine gabbro unit and a basal, copper/nickel/PGM-mineralized mafic/ultramafic unit. The deepest mineralized interval intersected to date is a 5.3-metre-long (approximately 4.8 metres true thickness) interval with disseminated blebs of chalcopyrite, pentlandite and pyrrhotite, between 253.8 - 259.1 metres down-hole in LM 20-01. Details of the assay results are included in the table below. Photographs of the disseminated magmatic mineralization are available at www.bitterrootresources.com. Management is encouraged by the relatively high nickel/copper/PGM content of this disseminated mineralization.

LM-20-01 From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Logged Rock Type Cu

(%) Ni

(%) S

(%) Au

(ppm) Pt

(ppm) Pd

(ppm) 253.8 254.7 0.9 Melatroctolite 0.32 0.28 1.30 0.026 0.079 0.058 254.7 255.4 0.8 Melatroctolite 0.50 0.53 2.04 0.048 0.156 0.112 255.4 255.9 0.5 Feldspathic peridotite 0.76 0.73 3.40 0.088 0.253 0.164 255.9 256.9 1.0 Melatroctolite 0.82 0.74 3.77 0.045 0.156 0.116 256.9 258.0 1.1 Melatroctolite 0.95 0.73 4.36 0.061 0.135 0.085 258.0 258.5 0.5 Olivine gabbro 0.24 0.28 2.24 0.028 0.070 0.051 258.5 259.1 0.6 Olivine gabbro 0.54 0.63 4.47 0.097 0.324 0.265 253.8 259.1 5.3 Weighted Average 0.62 0.58 3.13 0.054 0.159 0.114 4.8 Estimated true thickness



Based on the drilling completed to date, the mineralized mafic/ultramafic unit appears to be thickening at depth. Additional drilling is required to confirm the dip of the mineralized unit and test the potential for the LM Property to host massive or semi-massive mineralization.

The Mid-Continent Rift region hosts several conduit-style orebodies and high-grade resources. These discoveries all started with intersections of disseminated magmatic mineralization in the early drill programs. At Eagle and Eagle East, zones of disseminated chalcopyrite, pentlandite and pyrrhotite form a halo around semi-massive and massive sulphide orebodies. Other relevant examples of conduit-style magmatic nickel/copper/PGM deposits are Talon Metals'/Rio Tinto's Tamarack deposits in Minnesota, Vale's Voisey's Bay deposits in Newfoundland and Labrador and the giant deposits of the Noril'sk region in Siberia.

Drilling is expected to resume following compilation and analysis of the current drill data, and after the Fall hunting season. Below is funding US$285,000 of exploration expenditures prior to the first anniversary of the agreement to earn a 49% joint venture interest. Bitterroot is the project operator.

Quality assurance/quality control

Bitterroot Resources Ltd. used ALS Canada Ltd. ("ALS") for geochemical analyses and assaying. ALS is a global leader in analytical services. The samples were analyzed at ALS's secure, ISO 17025-certified laboratory in North Vancouver, BC, Canada, by 33-element four acid leach and Fire Assay, both with ICP-AES finish.

Analytical quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) confirming the accuracy of the analyses were performed by ALS using seven (7) standard samples and two (2) blanks.

Core samples were transferred on a daily basis from the drill site to Bitterroot's secure core storage and logging facility. After leaving the drill site, core samples were in the custody of Bitterroot's personnel or in secure storage. The two (2)-inch (5 cm)-diameter NQ-sized drill core was cut with a rock saw. Half of the core was shipped to ALS for sample preparation and analysis and half retained. The samples were tagged, bagged and boxed by Bitterroot personnel and shipped via Fedex to ALS in North Vancouver, B.C.

