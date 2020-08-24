Trillium Gold Appoints Red Lake Expert Bill Paterson as Vice President Exploration

Vancouver, August 24, 2020 - Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV:TGM) ("Trillium" or the "Company") is very pleased to welcome William "Bill" Paterson to lead the Trillium exploration team as Vice President of Exploration effective September 2, 2020. Bill, formerly of Goldcorp Inc. , Rubicon Minerals and currently finishing his tenure as Regional Resident Geologist - Red Lake and Kenora Districts with the Ontario Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines. Bill has over 30 years of experience in mineral exploration, 17 years of which were spent in Red Lake. As Vice President of Exploration, Bill will lead Trillium's gold exploration efforts with his unique combination of geological expertise, technical knowledge of the Red Lake Gold District as well as the health, safety and management of personnel involved in the company's exploration and development activities.

Photo 1William Paterson, PGeo, will be joining Trillium Gold Mines as Vice President of Exploration

Russell Starr, President & CEO of Trillium Gold Mines, comments: "We are extremely excited and pleased to welcome someone of Bill's calibre to manage our growing suite of world-class exploration assets and also build out our exploration team. Trillium Gold is embarking on a strategy to bring in the best in class geological professionals with track records of success finding high-grade gold in Red Lake. Trillium Gold knows that combining great assets with excellent people is key to our success and building value for all our shareholders."

Mr. Paterson is a Professional Geologist in Ontario and has extensive experience in both surface and underground exploration in Red Lake, including managing the ultra-deep surface drilling program at the Cochenour Mine that progressed to underground development, bulk sampling and starter mine status. Bill started in Red Lake as the Senior Regional Geologist for Goldcorp Inc. and was promoted to Exploration Superintendent with extensive knowledge of all parts of the Red Lake and Confederation Greenstone Belts.

While working for Placer Dome's Asia Pacific Division in the 1990's, Mr. Paterson worked extensively in Australia, Papua New Guinea and West Africa. Bill's people skills, project management ability and geological expertise will allow Trillium's exploration team to quickly and efficiently progress as exploration activities accelerate.

