Western Troy Announces Share Consolidation

Toronto, August 24, 2020 - Western Troy Capital Resources Inc. (TSXV: WRY.H) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of July 10, 2020, it has filed articles of amendment to effect the consolidation ("Consolidation") of all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares) of the Company on the basis of one (1) new post-Consolidation Common Share for every three (3) existing pre-Consolidation Common Shares. The Consolidation was approved by a majority of the shareholders of the Company at the annual and special meeting of the shareholders of the Company held on August 4, 2020.

In relation to the Consolidation, the Company has reserved a new CUSIP (959907304) and ISIN (CA9599073041). There is no name change or stock symbol change in connection with the Consolidation.

The Consolidation reduces the number of issued and outstanding Common Shares from 9,636,001 to 3,212,000 Common Shares. No fractional Common Shares will be issued pursuant to the Consolidation and any fractional shares that would have otherwise been issued have been rounded down to the nearest whole number. The change in the number of issued and outstanding Common Shares that result from the Consolidation will not materially affect any shareholder's percentage ownership in the Company, although such ownership would be represented by a smaller number of Common Shares.

The Common Shares are expected to commence trading on the exchange on a consolidated basis effective on August 25, 2020 under the Company's existing symbol "WRY.H".

Letters of transmittal with respect to the Consolidation are being mailed to the Company's registered shareholders. All registered shareholders will be required to send their share certificates representing pre-Consolidation Common Shares, along with a properly executed letter of transmittal, to the Company's registrar and transfer agent, TSX Trust Company, in accordance with the instructions provided in the letter of transmittal. Shareholders who hold their Common Shares through a broker, investment dealer, bank or trust company should contact that nominee or intermediary for assistance in depositing their Common Shares in connection with the Consolidation. A copy of the letter of transmittal will be posted on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Western Troy

Western Troy has been engaged in mineral exploration and mine development, as well as reviewing potential alternatives to enhance shareholder value.

