Bankers Announces Change of Name to Central African Gold Inc.

Vancouver, August 24, 2020 - Bankers Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: BANC) (FSE: BC21) (OTCQB: NDEND) (the "Corporation" or "Bankers") is pleased to announce that further to its press release on August 20, 2020, the Corporation will amend its articles in accordance with the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and the change of its name to "Central African Gold Inc." and its trading symbol to "CAGR," effective as of the open of trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") on Wednesday August 26, 2020. The name and trading symbol changes have received TSXV approval.

In connection with the name and trading symbol changes, each current share certificate evidencing common shares of the Corporation will continue to evidence the common shares of Central African Gold Inc., without any requirement from the shareholders of the Corporation to transfer their shares into the new name or to take any other action. No consolidation of capital occurred in connection with the name change. The new CUSIP number for the common shares of Central African Gold Inc. will be 152376109.

About Bankers

Bankers is a natural resource company with a primary focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral projects in the Democratic Republic of the Congo ("DRC"). Bankers currently holds rights to nine mineral projects strategically located in the southern DRC CopperBelt. Bankers has the intention to acquire interests in additional concessions or relinquish concessions in the normal course of business. Bankers has an experienced management team currently located in the southern CopperBelt of the DRC.

